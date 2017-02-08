Feedback

In His Own Words...

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Create jobs, jobs, jobs

Annie Cruickshank

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Create Jobs, Jobs, Jobs for Americans

“My economic agenda can be summed up in three very beautiful words,” then-candidate Donald Trump told crowds so often they began to finish his sentence. The chant was always the same: “Jobs, jobs, jobs!”

President Trump promised 25 million new jobs over the next decade, vowing to rebuild American manufacturing and coal industries and gut the regulations he says are hurting job creation. Expect environmental and banking regulations, along with business taxes, to be on the chopping block — Trump says they’re holding American industry back. However, Trump also made it a point to take on Wall Street during his campaign and positioned himself a voice for blue-collar workers.

Before taking office, Trump took credit for saving thousands of jobs at companies like Sprint and Carrier. But the former's job savings had been previously announced, while the details and number of the jobs saved at Carrier are hazy.

We’ll watch for job creation, evaluate how Trump's “America First” policies affect the global and domestic economy, and look to see how he keeps his campaign promises to fight for policies that economically benefit workers and the middle class. 

advertisement

Top stories

NBC News
Warren Silenced for Reading Coretta Scott King Letter at Sessions Debate Warren Silenced for Reading Coretta Scott King Letter at Sessions Debate Warren Silenced for Reading Coretta Scott King Letter at Sessions Debate

'Unconscionable': Top Dems Slam GOP After Warren Silenced

Congress

Trump Slams Nordstrom Six Days After It Drops Ivanka Line

Trump Slams Nordstrom for Dropping Ivanka's Line

Consumer
How Satellites Might Help Save the Whales

How Satellites Might Help Save the Whales

Mach / Technology
Richard Hatch, Captain Apollo in Original 'Battlestar Galactica,' Dies at 71

Richard Hatch, 'Battlestar Galactica' Star, Dies at 71

TV
advertisement
via Facebook; ITV News
Mom of Slain Backpacker Slams Trump's False Claim It Was a Terrorist Attack Mom of Slain Backpacker Slams Trump's False Claim It Was a Terrorist Attack Mom of Slain Backpacker Slams Trump's False Claim It Was a Terrorist Attack Mom of Slain Backpacker Slams Trump's False Claim It Was a Terrorist Attack

Mom of Slain Tourist Slams Trump's Claim It Was Terrorism

World
Day Care Worker Nursed Baby Without Consent, Angry Mom Says

Day Care Worker Nursed Baby Without Consent: Mom

U.S. news
Manhunt for Quadruple Murder Suspect Ends With Death in Georgia

Manhunt for Quadruple Murder Suspect Ends in Death in Georgia

U.S. news
How to Keep Your Belongings Safe in the Gig Economy

How to Stay Safe in the Gig Economy

Gadgets
Death of Teen Athlete a Reminder That Flu Can Kill Anyone

Teen Athlete's Death Is a Reminder That Flu Kills

Health news
Why These Scientists Fear Contact With Space Aliens

Why These Scientists Fear Contact With Aliens

Mach / Space
Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reunion Photo Using Drone
Photo

Say 'Cheese!' Chinese Family of 500 Pose for Epic Photo

World
Warning for Anyone Living in WiFi Connected Smart Homes
Video

Warning to Those Living in WiFi Connected Smart Homes

Security
PyeongChang Winter Olympics: 'Snowboarding Big Air' Near the DMZ

What is 'Snowboarding Big Air?' We'll Find Out in Year at Winter Games

World