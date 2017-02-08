Feedback

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Fight Terror in the U.S. and Abroad, Address Cyber Security

Amid a campaign season rocked by devastating terror attacks inspired by ISIS, Trump argued that clamping down on the nation’s immigration system — in particular its screening of Muslims and refugees — would stop terror attacks in the United States. After a devastating attack on an Orlando nightclub perpetrated by an American-born gunman, Trump called for a ban on all Muslims entering the country, later rebranding it as “extreme vetting” for anyone traveling from nations with "a history of terrorism." 

Additionally, Trump vowed to wipe out “radical Islamic terrorism” globally but mostly declined to specify a plan to do it.

"We’re going to have to do something extremely tough over there," he told Fox News in September. "Like knock the hell out of them."

Trump has also promised to push back against cyber attacks and boost the nation’s cyber security defenses, while refusing to acknowledge that American intelligence identified Russia as the perpetrators of cyber attacks in the 2016 presidential election. 

We'll track Trump's progress in the fight against ISIS, as well as the global response to his policies and rhetoric. We will also report on his administration's efforts to strengthen cyber security. Additionally, we will watch how the Trump Administration fights terror perpetrated by citizens of all stripes at home.

