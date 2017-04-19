House Democrat Mum About Trip to Cyprus for Russia Probe

Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago, an intelligence committee member, doesn’t want to say much about his recent trip to Cyprus as part of the Congressional investigation into Russian interference in the election campaign.
“All I can say is, it’s very important to understand how the Russians launder money,” Quigley told NBC News. “Just look at the public reports — the key Russian and American figures all played in Cyprus.”
NBC News’ Richard Engel reported from Cyprus last month that a ban there investigated accounts associated with President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, for possible money-laundering.
The trip, Quigley said, underscored for him the idea that the House investigation could use more resources. But, he said, he believes the investigation is back on track, now that Republican committee chairman Devin Nunes has stepped aside pending the resolution of ethics complaints.
On April 12, a spokesman for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort said that after consulting with federal authorities about whether he should register as a foreign agent because of his past work in Ukraine, Manafort would be taking "appropriate steps."
Many took that to mean Manafort was about to register as an agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
However, when NBC News asked spokesman Jason Maloni directly whether Manafort was going to register, Maloni wouldn't say yes or no.
A week later, there is no record of any filing on the Justice Department's website. Maloni told NBC News, "I don't have an update."
The sad history of the Musudan, a missile once hyped as a game-changer for North Korea, shows why skepticism is always warranted when assessing Pyongyang’s military might.
After being rolled out to great fanfare in July 2013, the Musudan wasn’t even test-fired until April 2016, during Kim il Sung’s 104th birthday celebration. The test failed. Two weeks later, another test, another failure. Later the same day, there was a third test. The Musudan, which is supposed to have a 2,500-mile range, flew 200 meters before crashing.
During a May 2016 test, the Musudan had an even shorter flight — it exploded on the launch pad. The missile didn't have its first fully successful launch until June 2016. And since then, there have been more failures. Four years after its debut, the U.S. intelligence community estimates the Musudan has an 88 percent failure rate, crashing, toppling, failing to launch, or exploding.
"The Musudan," said one senior U.S. intelligence official, "comes equipped with a fire extinguisher."
U.S. intelligence officials and private experts are trying to make sense of the missiles they saw displayed in Pyongyang Saturday during a parade to honor the 105th anniversary of the birth of the country’s founder.
The procession’s vast array of ballistic missiles included some models that hadn’t been seen in public before, U.S. intelligence officials said.
"We are currently analyzing the equipment displayed at this year's parade," the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency said in a statement. "While some systems appear consistent with past public displays, others have not been previously observed."
"I still don’t know what I saw," said Jeffrey Lewis, a North Korea specialist at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, in California, who said he recognized "things that are familiar that have been subtly redesigned — or in some cases, not so subtly."
Another U.S. intelligence official added, "Pyongyang’s elaborate parade of weaponry was likely intended to telegraph to the world and its own people that North Korea maintains a viable deterrent. Unfortunately, behind the goose-stepping soldiers, parade of missiles and belligerent bluster, lies a country that at its core is only held together by its sheer brutality. As with many things with North Korea, the task is to discern the fact from the fiction. Were they displaying real missiles or just big green tubes?"
One of those tubes was the size of an intercontinental ballistic missile, experts said. But it’s unclear whether it was an actual weapon. Nor is it clear that North Korea has the technology to mount a nuclear warhead on such a missile.
A lawyer who represents many of the alleged and convicted al Qaeda terrorists in U.S. custody says nearly all of them view ISIS as "a corruption of Islam" that hurts their religion.
One of Bernard Kleinman’s clients — a World Trade Center bomber — feels so strongly that ISIS is "corrupting Islam" that he’s written a 250-page essay repudiating the group, and Kleinman thinks the U.S. government ought to "somehow try to make use of it."
Yousef is serving a life sentence for his role in the first World Trade Center bombing, which killed six people in 1993 but failed to topple the Manhattan towers.
Kleinman said his clients at Guantanamo and the federal Supermax facility in Colorado disagree with ISIS attacks on Shiites and don’t believe that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is really a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed’s tribe.
Kleinman said he thinks the U.S. ought to use Yousef’s massive essay as a force for good and make it publicly available. "If you can create doubt in just one wannabe ISIS recruit about the religious legitimacy of ISIS’s actions, and by doing that save lives, then I think it would be worth it."
Earlier today Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned Parliament that Pyongyang might be able to kill Japan's citizens with poison-tipped missiles.
"There is a possibility that North Korea already has a capability to deliver missiles with sarin as warheads," said Abe. His alarm was echoed by warnings in South Korean media.
Foreign militaries and intelligence agencies have long believed North Korea is deeply involved in chemical weapons research and production. In 2015, the Pentagon told Congress North Korea "likely possesses a CW stockpile" and likely had "the capability to produce nerve, blister, blood, and choking agents."
The Pentagon also said "North Korea probably could employ CW agents by modifying a variety of conventional munitions, including artillery and ballistic missiles."
Abe was going a step further, suggesting the North has now actually weaponized sarin, the same nerve agent used by Syria on civilians last week.
The Japanese are very aware of what nerve agents can do. In 1995, a Japanese cult killed 12 people and made thousands ill on rush-hour trains with sarin. And South Korea, China and Japan are all in range of North Korean non-nuclear missiles.
Without providing specifics, U.S. officials told NBC News that what Abe fears is within the realm of possibility — the North is technically capable of delivering sarin by missile. But the same officials note the U.S. does not have "certainty" on what chemical weapons the North possesses, in what quantities, or whether their chemicals are weaponized, because the North continues to be a "difficult intelligence target."
It's more than 10 times bigger than the next biggest bomb in the U.S. conventional arsenal, but not big at all compared to a nuclear weapon.
Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, said the explosive power of even the smallest U.S. nuke, the B-61 bomb, is "an order of magnitude" larger than the GBU-43.
"The smallest nuclear weapon in the U.S. arsenal has an explosive yield of 0.3 kilotons of TNT, meaning 300 tons. This bomb, at 21,000 pounds, is only 10 tons. It doesn't come close," said Kristensen. "Even the biggest conventional bomb we can load onto a plane is miniscule."
The B-61 bomb, only deployed in Europe, is a tactical weapon that can be used to destroy city centers or large-scale troop concentrations.
The GBU-43, also know as a MOAB (Massive Ordnance Air Blast) is also about half the size of the smallest U.S. nuke ever built, the Davy Crockett artillery shell, which was retired in the 1960's.
Ironically, Thursday's bombing occurs during a defense community debate on whether to build smaller nukes. "We have people arguing for new mini nukes," said Kristensen. "Here you have a case where the U.S. felt all it needed was a conventional whopper."
Two men from the Chicago suburb of Zion have been charged in federal court with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.
Joseph D. Jones, AKA Yusuf Abdulhaqq, and Edward Schimenti, AKA Abdul Wali, both 35, are accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS, providing cellphones they believed would be used in explosives, and driving an undercover source to O'Hare airport with the belief the source was headed to Syria to fight for ISIS.
According to the criminal complaint, Schimenti told the source to "drench that land with ... blood."
Court papers say the pair befriended three individuals thinking they were fellow ISIS devotees, but two were undercover FBI employees and the third was cooperating with law enforcement.
The men face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The story spread in bond markets in New York and Asia on Monday. China, according to a rumor that circulated largely via social media, was "massing" 150,000 troops on its border with North Korea. The timing of the alleged troop movements, coupled with reports of possible U.S.-China discussions of what to do about Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal, was cited by analysts as one reason interest rates on bonds were creeping up.
Was there any substance to the rumor? Not according to senior U.S. military and intelligence officials. There was no "massing." As many as 250,000 Chinese troops are always operating in northeastern China, and the U.S. did not see any sign Beijing had moved them closer to the Yalu River, which separates North Korea from China.
Financial analysts were not surprised. Fake financial news has a longer history that any other kind of false reporting. Some people repeat rumors because they believe them to be fact. Others, however, may be tempted by the knowledge that "news" of impending doom can move markets. There is money to be made before the news is proven true or false. The advent of social media and high-speed trading just adds to the possibilities.
One Pentagon official told NBC News, in language too profane to publish, that that's exactly what he thought happened with the China troop tale.
Chinese authorities are now offering rewards of up to $72,000 for Beijing residents who turn in spies, and the cartoons they created as part of the campaign show Western agents tempting locals with cash.
The "incentive measure" was issued Monday by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of State Security, according to the official newspaper of the Communist Party. The People’s Daily reported growing concern in China’s capital city because of "an increased number of international exchanges and outbound visitors."
The measure doesn’t specifically mention U.S. spies, but in recent months, authorities have cited increased attempts at espionage by both the CIA and Britain’s MI6, working with "subversive and separatist" elements inside China.
The two animated videos created for the campaign — one for adults, another for kids — tell citizens what to look suspicious signs to look for. The bad guys in the videos are clearly Westerners. Informants have three ways to snitch, including a phone hotline, snail mail and in-person reports to security agents. Rewards range from 100,000 up to 500,000 renminbi ($72,487 U.S).
Citizens who fabricate reports, however, will be punished.