House Democrat Mum About Trip to Cyprus for Russia Probe

Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Chicago, an intelligence committee member, doesn’t want to say much about his recent trip to Cyprus as part of the Congressional investigation into Russian interference in the election campaign.

“All I can say is, it’s very important to understand how the Russians launder money,” Quigley told NBC News. “Just look at the public reports — the key Russian and American figures all played in Cyprus.”

NBC News’ Richard Engel reported from Cyprus last month that a ban there investigated accounts associated with President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, for possible money-laundering.

The trip, Quigley said, underscored for him the idea that the House investigation could use more resources. But, he said, he believes the investigation is back on track, now that Republican committee chairman Devin Nunes has stepped aside pending the resolution of ethics complaints.

“We’re going to keep at it,” Quigley said.