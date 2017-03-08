House Intel Committee Dems To Seek Testimony From Trump Dossier Author Christopher Steele

The House Intelligence Committee will seek the testimony of the former British spy who authored an explosive dossier alleging collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia's covert election manipulation effort, the ranking Democrat says.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Tuesday night that he will "certainly be requesting [Steele's] testimony."

"If there's an issue about whether he is willing to come before the committee, I can say I am more than willing to go to him, and I know there are other members of the committee would join me in that," Schiff added.

"So, if it's an issue of his not wanting to appear or to come here and face questions from the whole committee, we more than welcome his cooperation in any manner that he is comfortable."

Schiff added that the committee "certainly want to get to the bottom of the details of that dossier and report what has been substantiated, what hasn't, and find out just how he based those conclusions..."

Also: "To whatever degree he is willing to share with us any sources of his information."

After spending weeks in hiding, Steele reappeared this week at the London offices of his intelligence firm, but he declined to discuss the dossier.