Houthi Rebels Plant New Radar On Red Sea Coast of Yemen

After Yemen’s Houthi rebels mounted repeated missile attacks on U.S. ships, the U.S. Navy destroyed the Iran-backed group’s coastal radar sites with Tomahawk missiles in October.

The United Arab Emirates then quietly took out some of the Houthis’ spotter boats, too, further suppressing the Shia rebel group’s ability to target ships in the Red Sea.

But now a senior U.S. defense official says the Houthis have deployed a new coastal surveillance radar on the country’s Red Sea coast.

The new radar poses a potential threat to allied ships currently in the area, including three U.S. vessels. One U.S. ship is providing escorts through the Bab-el-Mandeb, the strait that connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and passes between Djibouti and Houthi-controlled Western Yemen. The British amphibious assault ship HMS Ocean is also nearby.

When the Obama administration greenlit the October strikes, the Pentagon asserted its authority to hit future targets as needed.

"The United States will respond to any further threat to our ships and commercial traffic, as appropriate," said Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook at the time.

