'I Do Hope You Make Our Country Better'

Trump supporters in D.C. line up to share their #DearMrPresident messages for @NBCNews https://t.co/Fsv4Dkqwe6 pic.twitter.com/MhrkRU9uBS— Anna Brand (@thebrandedgirl) January 20, 2017
Trump supporters in D.C. line up to share their #DearMrPresident messages for @NBCNews https://t.co/Fsv4Dkqwe6 pic.twitter.com/MhrkRU9uBS
What's your #DearMrPresident ? pic.twitter.com/b5hh4izx9g— Anna Brand (@thebrandedgirl) January 20, 2017
What's your #DearMrPresident ? pic.twitter.com/b5hh4izx9g
#DearMrPresident Please listen to ALL Americans when deciding what is best for the country. The American people deserve to be heard always.— Bean Counter Ninja (@ninja_counter) January 18, 2017
#DearMrPresident Please listen to ALL Americans when deciding what is best for the country. The American people deserve to be heard always.
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident When you come into office, I pray that you won't take away my rights as a bisexual. I just want to marry legally!— SammyTwelve (@paco34567) January 17, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident When you come into office, I pray that you won't take away my rights as a bisexual. I just want to marry legally!
#DearMrPresident @NBCNews Listen more, speak less. Respect more, criticize less. Read more, tweet less. Respond more, react less.— Kim Rice (@FormerSoccerMom) January 18, 2017
#DearMrPresident @NBCNews Listen more, speak less. Respect more, criticize less. Read more, tweet less. Respond more, react less.
Got a message to share with President-elect Trump? Tweet your hopes & expectations to @NBCNews with #DearMrPresident https://t.co/1TW357E5QR pic.twitter.com/0NWe4EJrR5— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 18, 2017
Got a message to share with President-elect Trump? Tweet your hopes & expectations to @NBCNews with #DearMrPresident https://t.co/1TW357E5QR pic.twitter.com/0NWe4EJrR5
#DearMrPresident Thank you for your hard work and dedication for all the people of this United States of America.— Bob F. (@Frenchy15796) January 18, 2017
#DearMrPresident Thank you for your hard work and dedication for all the people of this United States of America.
@NBCNews #DEARMRPRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/BDFhMhRVwe— Mick (@Mick07637145) January 17, 2017
@NBCNews #DEARMRPRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/BDFhMhRVwe