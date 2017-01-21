#DearMrPresident I expect you to continue to keep your promise to keep social security and Medicare protected . Do not change !— Nellie (@NbareNellie) January 21, 2017
#DearMrPresident I expect you to continue to keep your promise to keep social security and Medicare protected . Do not change !
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident Do your best with what you were given. Defend our lives, Honor and resources to the best of your ability— Natalie Simpson (@Nsimpson3991) January 21, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident Do your best with what you were given. Defend our lives, Honor and resources to the best of your ability
#DearMrPresident Remember you WORK for the People....ALL People!! It's not a slogan and it requires hard WORK from you— MaryE Sutton (@SuttMe22) January 21, 2017
#DearMrPresident Remember you WORK for the People....ALL People!! It's not a slogan and it requires hard WORK from you
.@NBCNews #DearMrPresident I teach hard every day and I don't "deprive my students of all knowledge"! Support and stand with teachers!— Kristoffer Barikmo (@kbarikmo) January 21, 2017
.@NBCNews #DearMrPresident I teach hard every day and I don't "deprive my students of all knowledge"! Support and stand with teachers!
A photo posted by NBC News (@nbcnews)
A photo posted by NBC News (@nbcnews)
#DearMrPresident When people contact you for help please don't ignore them.Take what they are telling you seriously.— Lake Dolores Waterpa (@OasisThemepark) January 21, 2017
#DearMrPresident When people contact you for help please don't ignore them.Take what they are telling you seriously.
"The environment is real and so are the protesters..." #DearMrPresident @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/TS7Tk6cl2X— Anna Brand (@thebrandedgirl) January 21, 2017
"The environment is real and so are the protesters..." #DearMrPresident @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/TS7Tk6cl2X
"Please don't dismantle public education" #DearMrPresident pic.twitter.com/8ptEpDpL67— Anna Brand (@thebrandedgirl) January 21, 2017
"Please don't dismantle public education" #DearMrPresident pic.twitter.com/8ptEpDpL67
#DearMrPresident "you should respect everybody's opinions" pic.twitter.com/qwJaokk7J6— Anna Brand (@thebrandedgirl) January 21, 2017
#DearMrPresident "you should respect everybody's opinions" pic.twitter.com/qwJaokk7J6