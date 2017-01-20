'I Hope You Keep Foreign Airports Safe'

#DearMrPresident: You have now been inaugurated into the highest office in the United States, and all eyes have turned to you as the leader of the free world. As you begin your term as president, and set out to "Make America Great Again," I encourage you to remember that what truly makes America great is our diversity. Our melting pot of cultures, races, languages, religions, and ideas. Professor Dumbledore said it best: "We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided... differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open."