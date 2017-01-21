Interior Dept. Ordered to Stop Tweeting: Report

The Interior Department has been banned indefinitely from using its official Twitter accounts after sharing two tweets Friday that appeared unflattering and critical of the Trump administration, according to reports.

"All bureaus and the department have been directed by incoming administration to shut down Twitter platforms immediately until further notice,” according to an email obtained by The Washington Post and sent to Park Service employees.

In another email obtained by Gizmodo.com, Park Service employees were told the "Twitter stand down means we will cease use of Twitter immediately. However, there is no need to suspend or delete government accounts until directed."

The directive came after the National Park Service's Twitter account retweeted Washington Post reporter Binyamin Appelbaum, who shared a picture comparing the size of the crowd at the National Mall during the 2009 inauguration for Barack Obama and Friday's inauguration for Donald Trump. Attendance was noticeably smaller this year.

The National Park Service no longer provides actual crowd size estimates at the Mall following a dispute over questions about the Million Man March's attendance in 1995.

The other retweet mentioned that the White House's official site had taken down pages about civil rights, climate change and health care. Both retweets have since been deleted.

Despite the apparent Twitter ban, the National Park Service did tweet again Saturday to say they "regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday" without explaining why it occurred.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Twitter suspension. It remains without an official secretary since the Senate has yet to confirm Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., but career civil servants are running it temporarily, The Post reported.