@NBCNews #DearMrPresident #Ethicsmatter Release your taxes, divest and make all your allies do the same. Investigate Russian ties— Jessica Daitch (@JessinCharlotte) February 28, 2017
.@NBCNews #DearMrPresident I have never been less proud to be an American because of your fear-mongering, xenophobia, and trashing of media.— (((David Gershwin))) (@dgershwin) February 28, 2017
@NBCNews #DearmrPresident The whole world, including children, watches you.They watch your press conferences, your speeches.Act responsibly!— Lisa Walsh (@lwalshmill) February 28, 2017
@NBCNews #dearmrpresident Pres Trump is doing what he said he would do despite the Dem's distractions.congress shd move on healthcare— racford (@racford308) February 28, 2017
#DearMrPresident I am so proud of your ability to carry on under such cruel attacks. Your hard work will pay off I pray.— maryj (@janpec2) February 28, 2017
#DearMrPresident - doing a great job !!! God bless you & God bless America!!!— Mike Shurley (@mikes5one) February 28, 2017
#DearMrPresident - you are destroying our brand as a welcoming, kind, caring Nation and causing distress to the most vulnerable https://t.co/p8SQWk9pWV— Mark A (@Health4Law) February 28, 2017
@MSNBC @NBCNews #DearMrPresident where's ur plan to defeat ISIL, so far you've only managed to ban people trying to escape from them— Mrs. Gaskin (@NRGaskin) February 28, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident I have never been so ashamed of and afraid of my government in all of my 70 years. Violation of America's essence.— June DeLuca (@pouffe9) February 28, 2017
@MSNBC @NBCNews #DearMrPresident In trying to pit us against each other, you've accidentally inspired us to fight for one another. Thanks.— Kit Wilford (@KitWilford) February 28, 2017
