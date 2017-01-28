Sections
Isaiah Cooper
"Inspirational quote from Isaiah Cooper"
17-year-old Isaiah Cooper from Compton, CA, is the youngest black pilot to fly around the U.S. Now he's set his sights on becoming the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world. (Jim Seida / NBC News)
Jim Seida / NBC News
Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Orders Halt to Admission of Syrian Refugees, Citing Terror
Olivier Douliery / EPA, Pool
British PM: Trump Assured Me the U.S. Is '100 Percent Behind NATO'
British PM: Trump Assured Me the U.S. Is '100 Percent Behind NATO'
Nikki Haley Puts United Nations on Notice: We're 'Taking Names'
'World Is Preparing for War,' Ex-Soviet Leader Gorbachev Warns
Subtweet (v.): What a Dictionary Is Doing to the President
Trump Wants to Boost Both Gas And Coal. Huh?
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Pence at Anti-Abortion Rally: 'Life is Winning Again' in U.S.
Trump Shares Call With Mexican President Amid Border Tensions
How a Tariff on Mexican Imports Would Affect Your Pocketbook
Students Sound Alarm and Avert Florida School Massacre
'Mannix' Star Mike Connors Dies at 91
'Mannix' Star Mike Connors Dies at 91
Ferguson Officials Missed Deadlines in Deal With DOJ
Kim Jong Un's Ski Resort for Elites Kept Open by Children in Work Gangs
Conway Probably Won't Want to Visit 'Alternativefacts.com'
Trump Is Likely Violating President Records Act by Deleting Tweets
