It’s Dangerous To Be A Russian Official These Days

Presidential adviser Sebastian Gorka has long argued that a "martial" ideology embedded in Islam makes Muslims more predisposed to become terrorists — embracing terms such as "Islamic extremism" when labeling terrorist movements. But according to a recently surfaced footnote in Gorka's 2007 PhD dissertation, he seems to have had a change of heart.
A decade ago, Gorka argued that descriptions such as "Islamist terrorism" do "a great disservice to law-abiding Muslims everywhere and also add an undeserved sense of quasi-religious legitimacy to murderous terrorists that have little in common with the teachings of the Koran or Mohammed. As a result, I will shy away from using such popular yet inflammatory phrases and will employ what I believe to be more accurate labels, such as `transcendentally informed terrorists.'"
This was exactly the argument President Obama and his aides used to make for using the term "violent extremism," and avoiding "radical Islam." It was a view Donald Trump repudiated during his campaign, and in his inaugural address.
Gorka reports to Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, who has said he does not consider Islam a religion of peace.
Gorka didn't respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
A new report says that the number of homegrown Islamist terrorists hatching plots or mounting attacks inside the U.S. dropped last year, but that three-quarters of those who were killed or arrested in 2016 had some link to ISIS.
Homegrown terrorists, or homegrown violent extremists (HVEs), are defined as citizens or residents of the U.S. who plot or mount attacks within the national borders. Overall, the report from New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness indicates a steep decline in the HVEs arrested or killed year to year. The 2015 report from the same office listed 75, while the 2016 report tallies 38. The number of attacks was roughly steady, at six in 2015 and eight in 2016.
The document, available to the public via this link, also says that in 2016, 76 percent of all HVEs who launched attacks or were apprehended identified themselves as having allegiance to or affiliation with ISIS.
But those would-be ISIS fighters are now less likely to head to foreign battlefields. The data shows that the number of HVEs who attempted to go abroad and fight overseas declined by almost half since 2015.
Seven Russian officials, most of them diplomats, have died since November. In chronological order:
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day in the U.S., Sergei Krivov died of a heart attack, or of a fall, inside the Russian consulate in New York.
Two diplomats were shot dead on December 19. Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, 62-year-old Andrei Karlov, was murdered by an off-duty police officer at a photo exhibit in Ankara. Petr Polshikov was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head in his Moscow apartment the same day. He was the chief advisor to the Foreign Ministry’s Latin American department.
A week later, former KGB General Oleg Erovinkin, 61, who may have been a source for ex-British spy Christopher Steele’s Trump dossier, was found dead in the back of his car in Moscow.
On Jan. 9, Russia’s consul in Athens, Andrei Malinin, was found dead in his apartment.
Three weeks later, on Jan. 26, Russia’s ambassador to India, 68-year-old Alexander Kadakin, died in New Delhi of heart failure.
On Feb. 20, Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s ambassador to the U.N., died of a suspected heart attack.
When Rumana Ahmed walked into the White House National Security Council after Donald Trump was inaugurated – wearing her Muslim headscarf — the new staff looked at her with "cold surprise," she wrote in the Atlantic magazine last week.
The piece, "I was a Muslim in Trump’s White House," has made waves. Ahmed won praise on Twitter from former senior Obama administration officials Susan Rice and Ben Rhodes.
Ahmed, a daughter of Bangledeshi immigrants, was promoted to become a career NSC staff member under Obama and decided to stay under Trump.
In the eight days she stayed, the NSC was marginalized from decision-making, she told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Thursday night. Then came the ban on travelers from seven majority Muslim countries, which convinced her, "I have to get out of here."
"Everything that’s been happening in the last few weeks…is threatening our national security and undermining the very tenets of our democracy," Ahmed told Hayes.
"So proud of Rumana, a true patriot and selfless public servant," Rice, the former national security adviser, tweeted Thursday. "She is the best of America. Big loss to USG."
The White House has not commented.