It’s Dangerous To Be A Russian Official These Days

Seven Russian officials, most of them diplomats, have died since November. In chronological order:

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day in the U.S., Sergei Krivov died of a heart attack, or of a fall, inside the Russian consulate in New York.

Two diplomats were shot dead on December 19. Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, 62-year-old Andrei Karlov, was murdered by an off-duty police officer at a photo exhibit in Ankara. Petr Polshikov was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head in his Moscow apartment the same day. He was the chief advisor to the Foreign Ministry’s Latin American department.

A week later, former KGB General Oleg Erovinkin, 61, who may have been a source for ex-British spy Christopher Steele’s Trump dossier, was found dead in the back of his car in Moscow.

On Jan. 9, Russia’s consul in Athens, Andrei Malinin, was found dead in his apartment.

Three weeks later, on Jan. 26, Russia’s ambassador to India, 68-year-old Alexander Kadakin, died in New Delhi of heart failure.

On Feb. 20, Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s ambassador to the U.N., died of a suspected heart attack.