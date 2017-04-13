Jobs Growth Slowed in March

latest posts from Jobs
No more 'monkey business'? Trump touts big jobs number as proof of improvement
Fact Check: Trump Claims the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines Create 'Tens of Thousands' of Jobs
“We have cleared the way for the construction of the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines — thereby creating tens of thousands of jobs," President Trump said.
The Facts: A 2014 State Department estimated last year that the two pipelines combined would create a 16,100 temporary construction jobs, while 26,000 jobs are expected to come from contractor and employee spending (think the fast food worker who serves construction workers breakfast).
Less than 100 are expected to outlast construction, according to the State Department and a Brookings Institution estimate.
The Promise: Create Jobs, Jobs, Jobs for Americans
“My economic agenda can be summed up in three very beautiful words,” then-candidate Donald Trump told crowds so often they began to finish his sentence. The chant was always the same: “Jobs, jobs, jobs!”
He promised 25 million new jobs over the next decade, vowing to rebuild American manufacturing and energy industries while gutting regulations he says are hurting job creation.
We’ll watch for jobs lost and jobs created, how regulations on the chopping block change industry, and monitor how Trump's “America First” policies affect the global and domestic economy. We'll look particularly to see if the big tax cuts Trump has championed create jobs and help the working-class voters he has argued will most benefit.