Man Shot During Protest at Milo Speech in Seattle

The Interior Department has been banned indefinitely from using its official Twitter accounts after sharing two tweets Friday that appeared unflattering and critical of the Trump administration, according to reports.
"All bureaus and the department have been directed by incoming administration to shut down Twitter platforms immediately until further notice,” according to an email obtained by The Washington Post and sent to Park Service employees.
In another email obtained by Gizmodo.com, Park Service employees were told the "Twitter stand down means we will cease use of Twitter immediately. However, there is no need to suspend or delete government accounts until directed."
The directive came after the National Park Service's Twitter account retweeted Washington Post reporter Binyamin Appelbaum, who shared a picture comparing the size of the crowd at the National Mall during the 2009 inauguration for Barack Obama and Friday's inauguration for Donald Trump. Attendance was noticeably smaller this year.
The National Park Service no longer provides actual crowd size estimates at the Mall following a dispute over questions about the Million Man March's attendance in 1995.
The other retweet mentioned that the White House's official site had taken down pages about civil rights, climate change and health care. Both retweets have since been deleted.
Despite the apparent Twitter ban, the National Park Service did tweet again Saturday to say they "regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday" without explaining why it occurred.
The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Twitter suspension. It remains without an official secretary since the Senate has yet to confirm Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., but career civil servants are running it temporarily, The Post reported.
A man was shot and seriously wounded late Friday in Seattle near protests against a lecture by far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos but it was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.
Police said in a statement the victim was shot in the abdomen and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Seattle police said that a “person of interest” had turned himself in to University of Washington campus police and was being questioned.
Protests against President Trump’s inauguration were held around the country Friday, some of which – including in Washington, D.C. – saw violence or acts of vandalism.
A crowd had gathered in Red Square, a large open space on the Seattle campus of the University of Washington, to protest Yiannopoulos’ speech. British-born Yiannopoulos is the technology editor for the right-wing news and opinion website, Breitbart.
Police said in a statement that the shooting “followed a day of largely peaceful marches and rallies in the city, which were unfortunately book-ended by acts of vandalism and violence.” They did not identify either the victim of the shooting or the person being questioned.
Police told a news conference the shooting victim was 25 years old, but a later police news release said he was 32. There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.
A large march is scheduled in Seattle for Saturday and police said they would have “a significant number of officers on hand” to ensure the safety of those participating.
Police departments in several cities reported arrests and property damage during protests over the inauguration of President Donald Trump. In Seattle, police responded to a man shot near a demonstration.
New Orleans police arrested 15 people stemming from protests. Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said an "anarchist group" broke off from a protest and smashed windows of two police cars. Two officers were injured, he said.
Portland, Oregon, police used pepper spray on a group trying to cross a bridge, NBC affiliate KGW reported. Police said balls of ice and eggs were thrown at officers. Thousands protested downtown, according to the station. There were five arrests.
Three people were arrested on graffiti charges during a march of around 200 in Oakland, California, police said. More than 200 were arrested in Washington, D.C. In Seattle police responded to a man who was shot in the abdomen near a protest, authorities said, but circumstances were not immediately clear.
President Donald Trump was congratulated by soldiers stationed in Afghanistan via live video link at the Salute to Our Armed Services inaugural ball, and told the troops "we’re with you a thousand, a thousand, a thousand percent."
The singer of the hit song and Hillary Clinton campaign anthem "Fight Song" said she did not give permission to a musical act that played the piece during a President Donald Trump celebration Friday night.
The Piano Guys claimed on Twitter that their performance of the song at the Liberty Ball was not intended to mock Clinton’s failed presidential campaign and said it "had nothing to do with Hillary Clinton or politics.”
Singer Rachel Platten on social media Friday said The Piano Guys did not ask permission and “nor did I or anyone on my team know of, approve or endorse their decision to play Fight Song tonight.”
The Piano Guys acknowledged that they did not ask permission but said, "We love Rachel and we love her song."
President Donald Trump hours after he was sworn in signed an executive order aimed at "minimizing the economic burden" of Obamacare "pending repeal."
The order, Trump's first since being inaugurated Friday, broadly tells administration officials to waive or delay provisions or requirements of Obamacare that pose a financial burden.
The order also says "It is the policy of my Administration to seek the prompt repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act," commonly called Obamacare. Trump and other Republicans have pledged to repeal and replace the health care law, President Obama’s signature achievement.
Read More
Police in Washington, D.C., said 217 people were arrested and charged with rioting after some demonstrations in the nation’s capital turned violent on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day.
Six police officers were injured, but the injuries were described as minor. At least four businesses were vandalized and sustained "significant damage” and a limousine was set on fire, police said. Witnesses said some of those involved were self-described "anarchists."
Read More
The Senate easily confirmed two of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees just a few hours after Trump’s swearing in at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
Retired Gen. James Mattis was confirmed to be defense secretary by a vote of 98-1 vote. And another retired general, John Kelly, was confirmed to lead the Department of Homeland Security by a vote of 88 - 11. Only Democrats voted against Kelly.
Read More
On the sidelines of the Capitol building, people sent messages to President Donald Trump and here’s what they had to say.
The nation's capital is bracing for more trouble Friday evening after Donald Trump's inauguration day was marred by noisy demonstrations, shoving matches and sporadic clashes with cops that resulted in nearly 100 arrests.