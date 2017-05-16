McMaster: 'The President Wasn't Even Aware of Where This Information Came From'

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster continued to dispute that the president damaged American national security by disclosing intelligence to Russian diplomats, but didn't deny that the disclosure occurred as he had seemed to do on Tuesday.

"I stand by my statement that I made yesterday," McMaster said. "What I'm saying is that the premise of that article is false, that the president had any kind of conversation that was inappropriate or that there was a lapse national security at all."

The White House aide sought to spin the leak to the Washington Post as the real problem, but left more questions unanswered than not. Asked why a White House aide Thomas P. Bossert reached out to the directors of American intelligence agencies about the meeting, he suggested it was "out of an abundance of caution." Asked how the president decided to disclose the information, McMaster declined to say exactly how the president came to that decision.