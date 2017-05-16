Mike Huckabee Has a Joke About the Latest in the Trump-Comey-Russia Saga

Along with potentially alienating a key U.S. intelligence gathering partner, President Donald Trump may have directly put people in danger by disclosing classified information to Russian officials during a meeting last week.

Some Democratic lawmakers and former intelligence officials warned that, depending on what exactly Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the lives of those gathering the intel provided by Israel to the U.S. may now be at risk.

“They may have agents in the field using a sensitive collection system. They may have an electronic collection system. Whatever it is, Israel is going to be pulling it out right now because they are not going to take any chances that whoever they have that is this close to ISIS is going to survive for the next 24 hours,” Malcolm Nance, a former U.S. intelligence official, said on MSNBC on Tuesday.

Democrats as well cautioned in broad terms that Trump’s disclosures could also put U.S. lives in danger. However, it remains largely unclear what exact information the president reportedly shared and how it would directly threaten American lives.

“Revealing classified information at this level is extremely dangerous and puts at risk the lives of Americans and those who gather intelligence for our country,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Monday.

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said the information Trump divulged to the Russians was “wholly appropriate” while speaking to reporters Tuesday.

Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer did not confirm the intelligence came from his country, but said in a statement that Israel "has full confidence in our intelligence sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump."

- Political Reporter Andrew Rafferty