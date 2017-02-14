Mike Pence - Vice President

Administrator of the Small Business Administration
The SBA provides support to small businesses and start-ups.
- Co-founded pro wrestling company WWE
- Formerly a major donor to pro-Trump super PACs
- Ran two unsuccessful campaigns for U.S. Senate
- Awaiting a confirmation hearing
- Has the support of at least one Democratic senator, Chris Murphy of Connecticut
Director of the Office of Management and Budget
The Office of Management and Budget drafts the president's budget and audits the quality of agency programs.
- Fiscal conservative
- Elected in 2010, during the Tea Party wave
- Supported shutting down the government over increasing budgets
- Called extreme by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Has acknowledged that he failed to pay payroll taxes for a household employee
- Awaiting confirmation hearing, no hearing scheduled
U.S. Trade Representative
The U.S. Trade Representative is responsible for developing, recommending and negotiating U.S. trade policy
- Former deputy U.S. trade representative under President Ronald Reagan
- Long supporter on tariffs on foreign imports
- Critic of free trade
- Awaiting a confirmation hearing
- Longtime critic of Chinese trade practices
Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
The EPA is responsible for enforcing environmental regulations and recommending policy for the same.
- Has sued the EPA repeatedly
- Believes climate change exists
- Disputes effect human activity has had on climate
- Oil industry ally
- Oklahoma Attorney General
- Lobbied for oil companies while in office
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Also known as a "permanent representative," the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. represents the United States on the U.N. Security Council and other U.N. assemblies.
- Former governor of South Carolina
- Overwhelmingly confirmed by Senate and sworn into post
- Not much foreign policy experience
- Criticized Russia during her confirmation hearing
- Supports Israel, would have vetoed U.N. resolution condemning settlements
- Pledged to speak up when she disagrees with President Trump
- Does not support a Muslim registry
- Appears to support NATO
Chief of Staff
Previous to the Trump administration, the president's chief of staff was the highest-ranking White House Employee. With the creation of the White House chief strategist role, the chief of staff shares the role of highest-ranking employee.
- Former chair of the Republican National Committee
- Widely supported within the Republican party
- Vying for influence with Trump advisers Bannon and Kushner
- A potentially calming force on the administration
- The highest-level traditional politician within the Trump Administration
Secretary of Veteran's Affairs
The Secretary of Veteran's Affairs oversees the management of veteran's healthcare, cemeteries, monuments and benefits.
- Current undersecretary for health at the VA
- Unanimously confirmed for the post in 2015
- Has been praised by veterans organizations
- Would be the first non-veteran to lead the VA
- Vowed to "straighten out the VA"
Secretary of Homeland Security
The Secretary of Homeland Security oversees the agency's national security and emergency preparedness responsibilities.
- Retired Marine four-star general
- The first non-civilian to lead DHS
- Will be responsible for implementing Trump's immigration proposals
- Was confirmed and sworn into his post
- Supports a technological wall over the physical border wall Trump has proposed
Secretary of Energy
The Secretary of Energy manages nuclear waste and and safeguards America's nuclear armament, in addition to considering environmental protections.
- Previously said he wanted to eliminate the Department of Energy (later said he regretted the remarks)
- Pledged to modernize the country's nuclear stockpile
- Wants to promote domestic energy production in "all forms"
- Promised to rely on scientific data when making climate change decisions
- Former governor of Texas
Secretary of Education
As head of the Department of Education, the Secretary of Education is the President's primary adviser on federal education policy and programs.
- Longtime supporter and advocate for school choice and voucher policies
- Has spent millions lobbying for voucher programs
- Supports requiring the government to pay for private and charter school tuitions
- Refused to rule out defunding public schools
- Longtime Republican donor
- Lacks experience in public education
- Daughter-in-law of Amway co-founder Richard DeVos, who Forbes estimates is worth $5.1 billion
- Praised by former Florida Governor Jeb Bush
- Criticized by pro-public education groups