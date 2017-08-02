Fact Checking Trump's Latest Boasts About Jobs, U.S. Economy

After President Donald Trump repeated claims of remarkable economic growth at an early August event announcing a new immigration policy, MSNBC's Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle fact checked — and brought some necessary context — to the conversation.
latest posts from Winning
Second-Quarter Economic Growth Now Seen Doubling Pace of First Quarter
Economic growth is expected to be double the first quarter's pace when second-quarter GDP data is released Friday morning.
Poll: Global Opinion of U.S., Trump Down Since Election
“The world is going to respect us again,” the president said on the campaign trail repeatedly. “Believe me.”
Five months into his administration, a new Pew poll reveals the opposite. Global opinions of the president, and the nation he leads, has fallen since Trump’s election: just 22 percent of the rest of the world has confidence in Trump, while 39 percent have an unfavorable view of the United States (up from 26 percent at the end of the Obama’s presidency.)
Just two countries have more confidence in Trump than they did in Obama at the end of his presidency: Israel, with a 7 point more favorable view, and Russia, which has a 42 point more favorable view.
House Passes ‘Kate’s Law,’ Votes to Defund Sanctuary Cities
The House passed two bills Thursday to boost President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
The bills — "Kate’s Law" and the "No Sanctuary for Criminals Act" — would up the penalties on undocumented immigrants who attempt to reenter the country illegally after being deported for crimes and slash funds from cities that protect them.
Kate's Law passed 257-167, largely along party lines, in the GOP-controlled House. Trump, who made immigration a key focus during the campaign and in his administration, celebrated its passage.
100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Winning?
Status: Still looking for a big win
As a candidate, the president promised big wins that would be so frequent America would get bored of it. Ahead of the 100 days benchmark, the president seemed in search of such a win, hurrying to launch his tax plan and resurrecting the health care effort just weeks after it failed spectacularly.
"We are going to have a big win soon, because we are going to have health care and that's gonna happen. And there was no lose with health care, this is just a constant negotiation and the plan is getting better and better all the time,” Trump told a Wisconsin television network in April.
The president may also still be looking for a win in his approval ratings: Gallup said April 20 that Trump's average approval rating as is the lowest since the polling firm began its survey in 1953, though the latest NBC News poll saw his approval rating begin to creep back up.