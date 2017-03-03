Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
MACH
Tech
Science
BETTER
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
Zika Virus Outbreak
Orlando Nightclub Massacre
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
Your Business
Inspiring America
NBCBLK28
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
New Shape-Shifting Robot Is Amazingly Agile — and Super-Creepy
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Top stories
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Missouri Man Nabbed for Copycat Threats Against Jewish Centers
U.S. news
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Trump Tweets Old Photo Of Schumer And Putin, Calls For Probe
U.S. news
Trump Tweets Old Photo Of Schumer And Putin, Calls For Probe
U.S. news
Here's What Sessions Said About Lying Under Oath Back in '99
White House
Manhunt Underway After Nurse Brutally Stabbed to Death
U.S. news
A Bitcoin Is Now Worth More Than an Ounce of Gold
Economy
Senator Calls Sessions' Russia Denials a Jedi Mind Trick
Politics News
advertisement
Jesse Grant / Getty Images
Theater Cans 'Beauty and the Beast' Because of Gay Character
OUT Pop Culture
Patrick Stewart: I'm Becoming an American to 'Fight' Trump
Celebrity
Look Inside the SpaceX Capsule That Will Take Two Beyond the Moon
Mach / Science
C'mon Get Hygge: Unlocking Denmark's Secret to Happiness
Wellness
Billionaire Elon Musk Just Took Advice From a Fifth-Grader
Tech News
Billionaire Elon Musk Just Took Advice From a Fifth-Grader
Tech News
'Significant Quantities' of Human Remains Found at Former Orphanage
World
Americans Earning $200,000 Can't Get Enough of This Vehicle
Autos
NFL Executive With Past Drinking Problem Missing for Weeks
NBC Sports
Trump's Russia Crisis: A Timeline
White House