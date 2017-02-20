Officials Warned Trump Against ‘Unprecedented’ Plan to Staff Cabinet Without Ethics Vetting

Trump spent the months of his transition touting the fact that the president is exempt from conflict of interest legislation and defending himself against critics who said his continued ownership of his corporation created an ethical quagmire.

His transition team was initially riddled with lobbyists, who were later announced to all be axed, then later found to still be involved. The GOP created a headache right off the bat for this goal when they attempted to gut the Independent Office of Governmental Ethics by putting it under Congressional control ahead of Trump's inauguration, earning outrage from critics.

Eventually, Trump tweeted his disapproval, and the effort failed just hours later.