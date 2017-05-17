The Only Impeachment Comment That Matters So Far

There's been a fair amount of elected officials talking impeachment today — Democratic Rep. Al Green called for the president's impeachment from the House floor, while Independent Sen. Angus King and centrist Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo both suggested it was possible in interviews — but it's the talk that comes from within Trump's own party and Congressional majority that matters.

Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash isn't exactly a Trump fan. He's a frequent critic of the president, prompting White House aide Dan Scavino to urge the "Trump Train" to vote him out of office in 2018. But there's a big chasm between criticizing the president's healthcare bill and suggesting impeachment is on the table.

"I think it's pretty clear I have more confidence in Director Comey," he told reporters, according to the Hill.