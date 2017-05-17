Feedback

The Only Impeachment Comment That Matters So Far

There's been a fair amount of elected officials talking impeachment today — Democratic Rep. Al Green called for the president's impeachment from the House floor, while Independent Sen. Angus King and centrist Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo both suggested it was possible in interviews — but it's the talk that comes from within Trump's own party and Congressional majority that matters.

Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash isn't exactly a Trump fan. He's a frequent critic of the president, prompting White House aide Dan Scavino to urge the "Trump Train" to vote him out of office in 2018. But there's a big chasm between criticizing the president's healthcare bill and suggesting impeachment is on the table. 

 "I think it's pretty clear I have more confidence in Director Comey," he told reporters, according to the Hill.

Trump Troubles Rattle Wall Street as Dow Drops

It's Wall Street's worst day since 2016.

Chaffetz Invites Comey to Testify

D.C. missed connections, Congressional oversight edition. 

The House Oversight Committee is seeking an interview with James Comey next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., but it appears they lack the former FBI director's new phone number.

Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah tweeted noting the public hearing was scheduled, but that he was having trouble getting Comey on the phone. 

The Senate extended an invite for Comey to testify earlier Wednesday. Popular guy. 

Senate to Comey: We Need to Talk

Paging Jim Comey, paging Jim Comey — the Senate wants to talk.

Following an explosive report that the president pressured former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating a former aide, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence sent letters calling for former FBI director James Comey to testify.

They also penned a letter to Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe requesting that they preserve any materials prepared by the former Director regarding communications he had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to investigations into Russia’s efforts.

The Senate Judiciary Committee requested similar materials Wednesday from both the FBI and the White House "including any audio recordings," according to the a press release.

These requests join similar requests from the House Oversight Committee, who demanded that the FBI turn over all documents that it has about communications between the president and Comey on Tuesday night. House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah told NBC News that he'd subpoena it if necessary. 

Amid Scandal, Trump Says 'Fight, Fight, Fight'

When in doubt, new grads, do what Donald Trump does: Blame the media. 

"I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice," the president said at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in Connecticut. "Over the course of your life, things are not always fair, things happen to you you don't deserve. You have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight — never ever give up."

It's the first time the president has spoken since explosive news broke that the president pressured the FBI to stop investigating a former aide. He went on to spin it as a tale of his own perseverance.

"Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media, no politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly, you can't let them get you down. You can't let them get in the way of your dreams," the president said. "I guess that's why we won."

Trump to Coast Guard Grads: The Media Is Treating Me So Badly

Democrats: Now We Really, Really, Really Need an Independent Investigator

“The commission brings two things: It brings an independent body, completely removed from political considerations, giving the country the confidence of knowing that the commission will follow the facts wherever they go,” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said at a press conference calling for an independent investigation into Russia's efforts to intervene in the 2016 election. "The result has to have the buy-in in the public."

Trump Gave Russians Secrets News Orgs Are Being Asked to Withhold

Some of the intelligence President Trump provided to Russian officials is so secret that American news organizations are still being asked not to report it, two U.S. officials told NBC News.

The requests by U.S. intelligence officials cast doubt on the assertion by the president's aides that the sharing was appropriate.

WATCH: The 5-Month Timeline of Donald Trump and James Comey

Putin Offers ‘Records’ to Congress of Trump’s Meeting With Russian Envoy

NBC News' Andrea Mitchell to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson:

"Mr. Secretary, Vladimir Putin is offering congress a transcript of that Lavrov Oval Office meeting. Do you think the Russians were bugging the Oval Office?"

"I would have no way to know that," he responded.

Image: Putin attends a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow
Pavel Golovkin

