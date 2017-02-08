Over 100,000 Visas Have Been Revoked by Immigration Ban, Justice Dept. Reveals

President Donald Trump rooted his White House bid in a vow to fix the nation’s broken immigration system, and his repeated condemnation of undocumented immigrants — particularly those from Mexico — featured heavily in his year-long campaign.

With chants of "build the wall" rising from campaign rallies across the nation, Trump promised repeatedly to deport the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States and to make Mexico pay for a "big, beautiful wall" between the two countries. Trump, making unsubstantiated claims of higher rates of crime and violence perpetrated by immigrants, also promised to do away with so-called "Sanctuary Cities," communities that offer a measure of protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants.

As terror attacks rocked different parts of the world in the months leading up to the election, Trump also said immigration enforcement and reform would make the nation safer, advocating for a Muslim ban that he later retooled as a travel ban on people from countries with a "history of terrorism." He said he’d make it harder to enter the U.S. illegally, while making a “a big, beautiful door” for legal immigrants.

Already, Trump has moved on these goals with executive orders: He authorized building the border wall, though still lacking details on how it will be paid for, issued an executive order aimed at stripping federal funds from cities and counties that offer a measure of protection from deportation to undocumented immigrants, banned travel from seven majority-Muslim nations and indefinitely barred Syrian refugees. The travel ban has been held up by a federal judge for now, but we'll monitor Trump's efforts to "fix" the immigration system for efficacy, as well as examine unintended affects like the chaos that gripped airports in the days after the order was issued.