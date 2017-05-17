Paul Ryan: ‘We Need the Facts’ on Trump, Russia

House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed reporters on Wednesday, promising “dispassionate” Congressional oversight of the White House.

“Our job is to be responsible, sober, and focused only on gathering the facts. That is what Congress does in oversight of the executive,” the Wisconsin Republican said, responding to the news that the FBI director had documented a request from the president that he drop the investigation into former aide Michael Flynn. “The point is this: We can’t deal with speculation and innuendo and there’s clearly a lot of politics being played. Our job is to get the facts and be sober about doing that."

Ryan didn't sound dispassionate, though: he sounded frustrated that his own agenda was being overshadowed by the president's scandals.

He stressed that there were two Congressional investigations and an FBI investigation, inquiries he wouldn’t micromanage or speed up to meet media desire.

“We’re not going to try and play to the crowd, or meet a timeline,” he said.

Asked if he had confidence in the president as he left the press conference, the House Speaker said “I do.”