Please don't dismantle and destroy the EPA #DearMrPresident— Douglass Cuff (@DouglassCuff) January 27, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident how are you going to help PROTECT our air, water and environment?— Shawlj (@shaw_lj) January 23, 2017
Please be truthful and transparent. Act as an intelligent visionary leader without recrimination. Be honest. #dearmrpresident— Rebecca Brannon (@ruamom) January 24, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident, free speech & a free press distinguish Americans. I expect the POTUS to defend that vigorously!— Jill Jensen Chadwick (@jilchad) January 27, 2017
#dearmrpresident My sister has cancer.Will you make sure she still has insurance after you are inaugurated?Her life depends on it. @NBCNews— Barb White (@BRBarb) January 17, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident I hope that we can enable more #equitible & #inclusive #cities. This will help create better unity across America.— Paul Angelone (@PaulAngelone) January 18, 2017
#DearMrPresident use your power for good— Kevin Monster (@KevinTriplehorn) January 23, 2017
#DearMrPresident I hope you deliver on all the jobs, lower crime, urban development, & infrastructure. Oh, can we see your tax returns too?!— ChuckL (@CLDuBx3) January 23, 2017
#DearMrPresident Climate catastrophe is a far, far bigger threat than increasing fossil-fuel-based jobs. Please *really*lead, on climate— Karen Barrows (@KarenLBarrows) January 23, 2017
#DearMrPresident Women, Minorities, NonChristians, LGBT are also citizens off the United States and deserve the same rights as white males— Chris Hill (@DaugIsHappy) January 23, 2017
