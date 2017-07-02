Feedback

Poll: Global Opinion of U.S., Trump Down Since Election

“The world is going to respect us again,” the president said on the campaign trail repeatedly. “Believe me.”

Five months into his administration, a new Pew poll reveals the opposite. Global opinions of the president, and the nation he leads, has fallen since Trump’s election: just 22 percent of the rest of the world has confidence in Trump, while 39 percent have an unfavorable view of the United States (up from 26 percent at the end of the Obama’s presidency.)

Just two countries have more confidence in Trump than they did in Obama at the end of his presidency: Israel, with a 7 point more favorable view, and Russia, which has a 42 point more favorable view.

 

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Global deals

Poll: Global Opinion of U.S., Trump Down Since Election

“The world is going to respect us again,” the president said on the campaign trail repeatedly. “Believe me.”

Five months into his administration, a new Pew poll reveals the opposite. Global opinions of the president, and the nation he leads, has fallen since Trump’s election: just 22 percent of the rest of the world has confidence in Trump, while 39 percent have an unfavorable view of the United States (up from 26 percent at the end of the Obama’s presidency.)

Just two countries have more confidence in Trump than they did in Obama at the end of his presidency: Israel, with a 7 point more favorable view, and Russia, which has a 42 point more favorable view.

 

Donald Trump and NATO: Why His Silence on Article 5 Is a Big Deal

100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Global Deals?

Status: Some action, little progress

Trump kept his campaign promise to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which he said on the trail was badly negotiated and harmful to American workers.

On the other global deals, he has accomplished few of his promises: He has not withdrawn the U.S. from the trade deal NAFTA, though he announced late Wednesday that he's begin renegotiating it. He also has not removed the U.S. from the Paris Climate Change Agreement. His budget did, however, propose cancelling the billions of planned U.S. funding to United Nations climate change efforts, a step towards keeping that promise.

On the matter of global adversaries, Trump vowed to be tough on Iran and has issued sanctions on the nation over some missile tests in February. Still, he has yet to make good on his promise to unravel the nuclear deal his predecessor struck with the country — in Trump’s eyes, “one of the worst deals I’ve ever seen.” His administration said in mid-April that Iran was complying with the sanctions-relieving nuclear deal at present and subsequently continued the sanctions relief the president had condemned from the campaign trail. The White House said at the time they were reviewing the deal still, and Trump argued that Iran was violating the "spirit" of the deal, which may set the stage for future action.

Meanwhile, after promising to label China a currency manipulator within his first 100 days, he reversed himself entirely in April. "They're not currency manipulators," Trump told the the Wall Street Journal.

After an unorthodox call with the president of Taiwan in December and the suggestion that he might not abide by the One China policy, Trump agreed to honor it in February. The move came during a phone call with the Chinese president, who had reportedly only agreed to take if Trump publicly stated support for the One China policy.

Early calls with global allies have also proved problematic: A phone call with one of America's top allies, Australia, saw the president reportedly berate the Australian prime minister over a refugee deal, boast over his election win, and end a scheduled hour-long call after just 25 minutes. They have since appeared to mend ways and the Australian Prime Minister plans to meet with Trump in New York City next month.

Trump Agrees Not to Terminate NAFTA 'At This Time,' Says He'll Renegotiate

Donald Trump tweeted that he’d begin renegotiating the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement on Thursday, fitting the first step on a core campaign promise just under the wire ahead of Saturday’s 100 days marker.

Trump campaigned repeatedly on his promise to renegotiate or withdraw from the deal, running televised ads on it while deriding from the campaign trail as “the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere.” The deal was a bludgeon Trump used to criticize his opponent, Hillary Clinton, whose husband implemented the deal after it was negotiated by his Republican predecessor.

For a president who called the deal “a total disaster” that caused “carnage” and was “horrible," the renegotiation is a tempered step. After initial reports that he might take steps to leave it on Wednesday, Trump agreed to let it stand for now while the three nations — Mexico, Canada, and the United States — attempt to renegotiate the terms. He tweeted Thursday to insist that withdrawal was still on the table, saying he agreed to renegotiate “subject to the fact that if we do not reach a fair deal for all, we will then terminate NAFTA. Relationships are good - deal very possible!”

In Major Reversal, Trump Says China 'Not Currency Manipulators'

Trump Blames Canada in Latest Trade Tiff

Charity Worker Detained in Egypt for 3 Years Credits Trump for Release

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Make Deals With Countries and Corporations That Put 'America First'

President Donald Trump sold Americans on his ability to make a deal, and vowed to renegotiate the country's current agreements with corporations and other countries alike. He argued that his tough tactics were necessary to ensure that America is more respected on the world stage.

“As long as we are led by politicians who will not put America first, then we can be assured that other nations will not treat America with respect,” Trump said during his RNC acceptance speech.

The idea that foreign countries no longer respect America was a theme that featured heavily throughout his campaign, and he frequently lashed out at NATO and particularly allies like Japan as examples of alliances he said benefit other countries more than they benefit the United States. 

He has pledged to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, renegotiate NAFTA, and suggested he might just rip up the Iran deal immediately after taking office. Watch for trade deals — as well as global diplomacy and perhaps foreign policy — to take a big turn in both tone and practice.

advertisement

Top stories

William Campbell / Corbis via Getty Images
Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids

'It's Everywhere Again': Meth Surges in U.S.

U.S. news
Michael Reynolds / EPA
President Trump Tweets Wrestling Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN'

Trump Tweets WWE Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN'

Donald Trump
For Colorado Mom, Battle Over Medicaid Spending Is Deeply Personal

Medicaid Fight Is Deeply Personal For This Colorado Mom

Congress
ISIS Militants Live Among Liberated Civilians in Mosul, Say Residents

'We Know Them Very Well': ISIS Living Among Civilians in Liberated Mosul

World
Health Chief on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

Health Secretary on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

EXCLUSIVE
advertisement
West Goshen Police Department and Family Photo
Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson

Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Penn. Teen

NBC Philadelphia
Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Nightly News
Fire Destroys Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon
Photo

Fire Destroys Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

World
Backpage Critics Find Surprise Ammunition in Philippines Raid

Inside the Philippines Raid That Turned Up Sex-Trade Data

EXCLUSIVE
The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters
Video

The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters

Nightly News
Health Care in Rural Communities Uncertain as Medicaid Cuts Loom

In Rural America, Medicaid Cuts Threaten to Upend Lives

Politics News
Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

NBC OUT
Qatar Crisis: Deadline to Meet Arab Neighbors' Demands Looms

Deadline to Resolve Qatar Crisis Looms Over Gulf

World
NASA Revives Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors on Mars

NASA Revives Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors on Mars

Space