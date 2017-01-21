President Trump Signs Executive Order Taking Aim at Obamacare

President Donald Trump hours after he was sworn in signed an executive order aimed at "minimizing the economic burden" of Obamacare "pending repeal."
The order, Trump's first since being inaugurated Friday, broadly tells administration officials to waive or delay provisions or requirements of Obamacare that pose a financial burden.
The order also says "It is the policy of my Administration to seek the prompt repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act," commonly called Obamacare. Trump and other Republicans have pledged to repeal and replace the health care law, President Obama’s signature achievement.
Police in Washington, D.C., said 217 people were arrested and charged with rioting after some demonstrations in the nation’s capital turned violent on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day.
Six police officers were injured, but the injuries were described as minor. At least four businesses were vandalized and sustained "significant damage” and a limousine was set on fire, police said. Witnesses said some of those involved were self-described "anarchists."
The Senate easily confirmed two of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees just a few hours after Trump’s swearing in at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
Retired Gen. James Mattis was confirmed to be defense secretary by a vote of 98-1 vote. And another retired general, John Kelly, was confirmed to lead the Department of Homeland Security by a vote of 88 - 11. Only Democrats voted against Kelly.
On the sidelines of the Capitol building, people sent messages to President Donald Trump and here’s what they had to say.
The nation's capital is bracing for more trouble Friday evening after Donald Trump's inauguration day was marred by noisy demonstrations, shoving matches and sporadic clashes with cops that resulted in nearly 100 arrests.
NBC's Kristen Welker gets the first question with President Donald Trump.
President Trump led a standing ovation for his former rival during the inaugural luncheon on Friday.
“I was very honored, very, very honored when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton was coming today and I think it’s appropriate to say,” said Trump.” And I’d like you to stand.” up.”
Trump did not mention Hillary Clinton in his inaugural address but instead recognized her in the room full of lawmakers and dignitaries.
“And honestly there is nothing more I can say because I have a lot of respect for those two people. So thank you for being here,” Trump added.
Stretches of the inauguration parade route appeared empty shortly before the event was scheduled to begin. Officials told NBC News the crowd did seem thinner than in years past.
With fewer people waiting along the route, security looked more prevalent in the areas where the approximately 90-minute parade was supposed to take place.
However, tickets to the parade were not available for purchase and attendees told NBC News the tickets were given to primarily donors, service members and residents of congressional districts that had tickets to distribute.
As violent protests broke out just blocks from the Capitol building, other demonstrators held signs along the northern parade route, some of which read "No Nazis in Washington," and "Putin's Puppet is Nyet My President." Some of the protesters began to gather in the morning where the celebration would later take place. Dozens were arrested.
In the areas around Trump Hotel on 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, the most crowded blocks had approximately three to four rows of bystanders. Some employees of the hotel stood outside with a banner saying "thank you" ahead of the parade.
At Freedom Plaza, people were still filing into bleachers around 2:30 p.m., but empty spaces were still visible.
The south side of Pennsylvania Avenue, near the National Archives, had a much fuller crowd awaiting President Trump's inaugural parade.
Officials said the bleachers would continue to fill up as buses arrived from the Mall, but they acknowledged in years prior the route would have already been filled.