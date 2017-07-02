President Trump Tweets WWE Video of Himself Attacking ‘CNN’

Recent polls show little evidence that Trump has unified the nation. His approval ratings paint a deeply divided country: his base supports him fervently, while a historic high numbers of Americans disapprove of how he's doing.

According to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, taken in late June, Trump’s overall job approval rating stands at 40 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove. A deep split emerges if you break the rating down by party: Democrats and independents give the president dismal marks, disapproving of the job he’s doing in the Oval Office by 90 percent and 63 percent, respectively. But Trump has seen no erosion of support from Republicans. His party affords him the same 82 percent approval rating in this latest survey that he enjoyed last month.

Meanwhile, by a 2-to-1 margin, Americans say they are more likely to believe former FBI Director James Comey than President Donald Trump when it comes to their differing accounts of events that led up to Comey's firing, according to a different NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Similarly to the approval rating, when you examine the findings by party, 76 percent of Democrats side with Comey, while 50 percent of Republicans believe Trump. Independents break for Comey over Trump, 47 percent to 17 percent.