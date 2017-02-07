The Promise: Create Jobs, Jobs, Jobs for Americans

“My economic agenda can be summed up in three very beautiful words,” then-candidate Donald Trump told crowds so often they began to finish his sentence. The chant was always the same: “Jobs, jobs, jobs!”

President Trump promised 25 million new jobs over the next decade, vowing to rebuild American manufacturing and coal industries and gut the regulations he says are hurting job creation. Expect environmental and banking regulations, along with business taxes, to be on the chopping block — Trump says they’re holding American industry back. However, Trump also made it a point to take on Wall Street during his campaign and positioned himself a voice for blue-collar workers.

Before taking office, Trump took credit for saving thousands of jobs at companies like Sprint and Carrier. But the former's job savings had been previously announced, while the details and number of the jobs saved at Carrier are hazy.

We’ll watch for job creation, evaluate how Trump's “America First” policies affect the global and domestic economy, and look to see how he keeps his campaign promises to fight for policies that economically benefit workers and the middle class.