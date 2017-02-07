Feedback

The Promise: Create Jobs, Jobs, Jobs for Americans

“My economic agenda can be summed up in three very beautiful words,” then-candidate Donald Trump told crowds so often they began to finish his sentence. The chant was always the same: “Jobs, jobs, jobs!”

President Trump promised 25 million new jobs over the next decade, vowing to rebuild American manufacturing and coal industries and gut the regulations he says are hurting job creation. Expect environmental and banking regulations, along with business taxes, to be on the chopping block — Trump says they’re holding American industry back. However, Trump also made it a point to take on Wall Street during his campaign and positioned himself a voice for blue-collar workers.

Before taking office, Trump took credit for saving thousands of jobs at companies like Sprint and Carrier. But the former's job savings had been previously announced, while the details and number of the jobs saved at Carrier are hazy.

We’ll watch for job creation, evaluate how Trump's “America First” policies affect the global and domestic economy, and look to see how he keeps his campaign promises to fight for policies that economically benefit workers and the middle class. 

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Create jobs, jobs, jobs

The Promise: Create Jobs, Jobs, Jobs for Americans

“My economic agenda can be summed up in three very beautiful words,” then-candidate Donald Trump told crowds so often they began to finish his sentence. The chant was always the same: “Jobs, jobs, jobs!”

President Trump promised 25 million new jobs over the next decade, vowing to rebuild American manufacturing and coal industries and gut the regulations he says are hurting job creation. Expect environmental and banking regulations, along with business taxes, to be on the chopping block — Trump says they’re holding American industry back. However, Trump also made it a point to take on Wall Street during his campaign and positioned himself a voice for blue-collar workers.

Before taking office, Trump took credit for saving thousands of jobs at companies like Sprint and Carrier. But the former's job savings had been previously announced, while the details and number of the jobs saved at Carrier are hazy.

We’ll watch for job creation, evaluate how Trump's “America First” policies affect the global and domestic economy, and look to see how he keeps his campaign promises to fight for policies that economically benefit workers and the middle class. 

advertisement

Top stories

Yuri Gripas / Reuters, file
Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary

DeVos Confirmed as Education Secretary After Pence Votes

Congress

Devin McCourty Becomes Second Patriots Player to Decline White House Visit

Another Patriots Player to Boycott White House Visit

U.S. news
What Lies Ahead for Earth's Shifting Continents Just Might Surprise You

What Lies Ahead for Earth's Shifting Continents?

Mach / Environment
Rosie O'Donnell: 'Of Course I Would' Play Bannon on 'SNL'

Trump Foe Rosie O'Donnell Says She'd Take On 'SNL' Role

OUT Pop Culture
advertisement
Twin Falls County Jail / via KXAN
Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage

Idaho Judge Orders No Sex Before Marriage for Rapist

U.S. news
Woman Charged After Apparent Suicide Attempt Led To Drowning of Police Officer

Woman Charged After Suicide Attempt Led to Cop's Drowning

U.S. news
Obama Kite Surfs With Richard Branson in Virgin Islands Holiday
Photo

Obama Hits the Waves With Richard Branson (and Has a Blast)

U.S. news
Super Bowl's Viral Audi Ad Highlights Wage Gap Issue as NFL Cheerleaders Sue League

Viral Super Bowl Ad Highlights Wage Gap as Cheerleaders Sue NFL

U.S. news
Man Gets 30 Years for Fire at Florida Mosque Linked to Nightclub Killer

Suspect Gets 30 Year Sentence for Florida Mosque Fire

Orlando Nightclub Massacre
Irwin Corey, the King of Comedic Confusion, Dies at 102

Irwin Corey, 'World's Foremost Authority,' Has Died

Pop Culture News
At Least 13,000 Hanged in Mass Executions at Syrian Prison: Amnesty International

At Least 13,000 Hanged in Mass Executions at Syrian Prison: Report

World
Trump's Support Among Those in Uniform Matters — Here's Why

Here's Why Trump's Support Among Those in Uniform Matters

Donald Trump
Experts: Trump Undermines Judiciary With Twitter Attack on Judge Robart

Trump Undermines Judiciary With Attacks on Judge: Experts

U.S. news