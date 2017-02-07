Feedback

The Promise: 'Drain the Swamp' and Reform the U.S. Government

Campaigning as an outsider bent on tossing out the old system and starting fresh, Trump routinely derided the political establishment of both parties as well as career politicians in general as out of touch and corrupt. In the fall, Trump unveiled a proposal of ethics reforms in hopes of painting himself as a reformer and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton as a corrupt “criminal.”

His plan to “drain the swamp” in Washington D.C. included setting term limits for Congress and placing restrictions on executive officials becoming lobbyists after leaving the public sector, something he accomplished in the first days of his administration with an executive order. He vowed to bring businesslike efficiency to the federal government, and said he would prosecute Clinton, though he has since walked back that promise.

Drainage efforts have hardly been smooth sailing: Trump spent much of his transition reminding onlookers that he was exempt from conflict of interest legislation and defending critics who said his continued ownership of his corporation created a conflict of interest. His transition team was initially riddled with lobbyists. Gov. Mike Pence announced then that they'd order all lobbyists off the transition team, a move that overhauled the team just days into the process. Later, the Washington Post reported that lobbyists were still involved in the transition. Trump also raised eyebrows by appointing a slew of his own donors to high profile policy-making cabinet positions — including six donors that accounted for $12 million dollars in donations to Trump and the party. 

The GOP created more headaches when they attempted to gut the Independent Office of Governmental Ethics by putting it under Congressional control ahead of Trump's inauguration, earning outrage from critics. Eventually, Trump tweeted his disapproval, and the effort failed just hours later.

We'll watch to see whether Trump can restore trust in a government he panned, and if he can root out corporate and lobbyist influence while keeping an eye on how government responds to things like his federal hiring freeze.

 

