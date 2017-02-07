Feedback

The Promise: Make America Win Again — Whatever That Means

At the core of Trump's political brand is winning. He cast himself, somewhat misleadingly, as a self-made winner who would bring prosperity, and win after win to America.

"We will have so much winning if I get elected that you may get bored with the winning," Trump said during the first year of his bid. "Believe me, I agree, you'll never get bored with winning. We never get bored. We are going to turn this country around."

The promise is as vague as it is appealing, but we'll seek to quantify it through data and reporting, asking at every turn: Is America winning? Does unemployment keep falling? What's the labor force participation rate? How's the stock market and housing market? How is America's standing on the global stage? We'll watch for big headliners, or a canary in a coal mine, to keep tabs on this most central promise.

Top stories

Yuri Gripas / Reuters, file
Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary

DeVos Confirmed as Education Secretary After Pence Votes

Congress

Devin McCourty Becomes Second Patriots Player to Decline White House Visit

Another Patriots Player to Boycott White House Visit

U.S. news
What Lies Ahead for Earth's Shifting Continents Just Might Surprise You

What Lies Ahead for Earth's Shifting Continents?

Mach / Environment
Rosie O'Donnell: 'Of Course I Would' Play Bannon on 'SNL'

Trump Foe Rosie O'Donnell Says She'd Take On 'SNL' Role

OUT Pop Culture
Twin Falls County Jail / via KXAN
Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage

Idaho Judge Orders No Sex Before Marriage for Rapist

U.S. news
Woman Charged After Apparent Suicide Attempt Led To Drowning of Police Officer

Woman Charged After Suicide Attempt Led to Cop's Drowning

U.S. news
Obama Kite Surfs With Richard Branson in Virgin Islands Holiday
Photo

Obama Hits the Waves With Richard Branson (and Has a Blast)

U.S. news
Super Bowl's Viral Audi Ad Highlights Wage Gap Issue as NFL Cheerleaders Sue League

Viral Super Bowl Ad Highlights Wage Gap as Cheerleaders Sue NFL

U.S. news
Man Gets 30 Years for Fire at Florida Mosque Linked to Nightclub Killer

Suspect Gets 30 Year Sentence for Florida Mosque Fire

Orlando Nightclub Massacre
Irwin Corey, the King of Comedic Confusion, Dies at 102

Irwin Corey, 'World's Foremost Authority,' Has Died

Pop Culture News
At Least 13,000 Hanged in Mass Executions at Syrian Prison: Amnesty International

At Least 13,000 Hanged in Mass Executions at Syrian Prison: Report

World
Trump's Support Among Those in Uniform Matters — Here's Why

Here's Why Trump's Support Among Those in Uniform Matters

Donald Trump
Experts: Trump Undermines Judiciary With Twitter Attack on Judge Robart

Trump Undermines Judiciary With Attacks on Judge: Experts

U.S. news