The Promise: Make Deals With Countries and Corporations That Put 'America First'

As a businessman known for his tough negotiating skills, President Donald Trump pitched his ability to make a deal as a key selling point during the election. He says he’ll cut better deals with corporations and other countries alike, and that this is necessary to ensure that America is more respected on the world stage.

The idea that foreign countries no longer respect America was a theme that featured heavily throughout his campaign, and he frequently lashed out at NATO and particularly allies like Japan as examples of alliances he said benefit other countries more than they benefit the United States.

“As long as we are led by politicians who will not put America first, then we can be assured that other nations will not treat America with respect,” Trump said during his RNC acceptance speech.

He has pledged to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, renegotiate NAFTA, and suggested he might just rip up the Iran deal immediately after taking office. Watch for trade deals — as well as global diplomacy and perhaps foreign policy — to take a big turn in both tone and practice.