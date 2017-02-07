Feedback

The Promise: Reduce 'Carnage' as the 'Law and Order' President

In his White House bid, Donald Trump painted America as dark, dangerous, and riddled with crime to which he would bring "law and order." Accepting his party's nomination, Trump railed against "terrorism and lawlessness" in American communities, "violence in our streets," and undocumented immigrants "roaming free to threaten peaceful citizens." 

Only crime isn't up — it's been falling steadily for decades. Yet as president, Trump has insisted on pushing a misleading narrative of American distress.  

"This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," he said in his inaugural address.

Weeks later, at a meeting with county sheriffs, Trump said the murder rate is "the highest it's been in 47 years." It's not; it's barely above historic lows after a slight tick-up last year, having fallen by 50 percent since 1991, according to New York University's Brennan Center for Justice. 

Trump hasn't offered a large-scale plan for combating the crime he warns of, but championed the idea of a nationwide version of the New York Police Department's controversial stop-and-frisk policy despite, evidence that it was ineffective and a judicial ruling that in practice it profiled minorities. Other potential policies have emerged in the way of threats: He tweeted that he might send in federal authorities to combat crime in Chicago in the first few days of his term.

We'll watch for how Trump's policing rhetoric jives with nationwide efforts to increase community policing and minority outreach efforts, as well as how it will affect the bipartisan effort to reform minimum sentencing. 

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Bring law and order

The Promise: Reduce 'Carnage' as the 'Law and Order' President

In his White House bid, Donald Trump painted America as dark, dangerous, and riddled with crime to which he would bring "law and order." Accepting his party's nomination, Trump railed against "terrorism and lawlessness" in American communities, "violence in our streets," and undocumented immigrants "roaming free to threaten peaceful citizens." 

Only crime isn't up — it's been falling steadily for decades. Yet as president, Trump has insisted on pushing a misleading narrative of American distress.  

"This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," he said in his inaugural address.

Weeks later, at a meeting with county sheriffs, Trump said the murder rate is "the highest it's been in 47 years." It's not; it's barely above historic lows after a slight tick-up last year, having fallen by 50 percent since 1991, according to New York University's Brennan Center for Justice. 

Trump hasn't offered a large-scale plan for combating the crime he warns of, but championed the idea of a nationwide version of the New York Police Department's controversial stop-and-frisk policy despite, evidence that it was ineffective and a judicial ruling that in practice it profiled minorities. Other potential policies have emerged in the way of threats: He tweeted that he might send in federal authorities to combat crime in Chicago in the first few days of his term.

We'll watch for how Trump's policing rhetoric jives with nationwide efforts to increase community policing and minority outreach efforts, as well as how it will affect the bipartisan effort to reform minimum sentencing. 

advertisement

Top stories

Yuri Gripas / Reuters, file
Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary

DeVos Confirmed as Education Secretary After Pence Votes

Congress

Devin McCourty Becomes Second Patriots Player to Decline White House Visit

Another Patriots Player to Boycott White House Visit

U.S. news
What Lies Ahead for Earth's Shifting Continents Just Might Surprise You

What Lies Ahead for Earth's Shifting Continents?

Mach / Environment
Rosie O'Donnell: 'Of Course I Would' Play Bannon on 'SNL'

Trump Foe Rosie O'Donnell Says She'd Take On 'SNL' Role

OUT Pop Culture
advertisement
Twin Falls County Jail / via KXAN
Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage

Idaho Judge Orders No Sex Before Marriage for Rapist

U.S. news
Woman Charged After Apparent Suicide Attempt Led To Drowning of Police Officer

Woman Charged After Suicide Attempt Led to Cop's Drowning

U.S. news
Obama Kite Surfs With Richard Branson in Virgin Islands Holiday
Photo

Obama Hits the Waves With Richard Branson (and Has a Blast)

U.S. news
Super Bowl's Viral Audi Ad Highlights Wage Gap Issue as NFL Cheerleaders Sue League

Viral Super Bowl Ad Highlights Wage Gap as Cheerleaders Sue NFL

U.S. news
Man Gets 30 Years for Fire at Florida Mosque Linked to Nightclub Killer

Suspect Gets 30 Year Sentence for Florida Mosque Fire

Orlando Nightclub Massacre
Irwin Corey, the King of Comedic Confusion, Dies at 102

Irwin Corey, 'World's Foremost Authority,' Has Died

Pop Culture News
At Least 13,000 Hanged in Mass Executions at Syrian Prison: Amnesty International

At Least 13,000 Hanged in Mass Executions at Syrian Prison: Report

World
Trump's Support Among Those in Uniform Matters — Here's Why

Here's Why Trump's Support Among Those in Uniform Matters

Donald Trump
Experts: Trump Undermines Judiciary With Twitter Attack on Judge Robart

Trump Undermines Judiciary With Attacks on Judge: Experts

U.S. news