The Promise: Reduce 'Carnage' as the 'Law and Order' President

In his White House bid, Donald Trump painted America as dark, dangerous, and riddled with crime to which he would bring "law and order." Accepting his party's nomination, Trump railed against "terrorism and lawlessness" in American communities, "violence in our streets," and undocumented immigrants "roaming free to threaten peaceful citizens."

Only crime isn't up — it's been falling steadily for decades. Yet as president, Trump has insisted on pushing a misleading narrative of American distress.

"This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," he said in his inaugural address.

Weeks later, at a meeting with county sheriffs, Trump said the murder rate is "the highest it's been in 47 years." It's not; it's barely above historic lows after a slight tick-up last year, having fallen by 50 percent since 1991, according to New York University's Brennan Center for Justice.

Trump hasn't offered a large-scale plan for combating the crime he warns of, but championed the idea of a nationwide version of the New York Police Department's controversial stop-and-frisk policy despite, evidence that it was ineffective and a judicial ruling that in practice it profiled minorities. Other potential policies have emerged in the way of threats: He tweeted that he might send in federal authorities to combat crime in Chicago in the first few days of his term.

We'll watch for how Trump's policing rhetoric jives with nationwide efforts to increase community policing and minority outreach efforts, as well as how it will affect the bipartisan effort to reform minimum sentencing.