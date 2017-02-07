Feedback

The Promise: Repeal and Replace Obamacare, Cover Everyone, Preserve Entitlements

“Repeal and replace with something terrific,” Trump said of the Affordable Care Act, telling crowds repeatedly that whatever insurance plan he came up with would be way better than the current program, which he trashed for rising premiums.

Additionally, he promised in an interview with the Washington Post that “we’re going to have insurance for everybody,” and also vowed to tackle drug costs by dealing with pharmaceutical companies. 

Trump's pledge to dismantle the ACA, at least, made for a rallying cry that even mainstream Republicans could wholeheartedly get behind, but the GOP has struggled to move forward. Any health care system passed by Republicans would earn the party blame for any problems that arose from its inevitable flaws. A replacement, Trump said over and over again, would have to be immediate to avoid a coverage gap that would leave millions uninsured, but Republicans have yet to offer up a clear alternative. 

Trump also insisted during his bid that he would not to touch entitlements like Social Security and Medicare, breaking with much of his party who advocate reforming entitlements. 

We'll watch to see how Trump sticks to his promise to leave entitlements alone — particularly since his party has long supported reforms to the programs — and whether he's able to push through a new health care law at the same time as he repeals Obamacare that truly covers "everybody."

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Health Care

The Promise: Repeal and Replace Obamacare, Cover Everyone, Preserve Entitlements

“Repeal and replace with something terrific,” Trump said of the Affordable Care Act, telling crowds repeatedly that whatever insurance plan he came up with would be way better than the current program, which he trashed for rising premiums.

Additionally, he promised in an interview with the Washington Post that “we’re going to have insurance for everybody,” and also vowed to tackle drug costs by dealing with pharmaceutical companies. 

Trump's pledge to dismantle the ACA, at least, made for a rallying cry that even mainstream Republicans could wholeheartedly get behind, but the GOP has struggled to move forward. Any health care system passed by Republicans would earn the party blame for any problems that arose from its inevitable flaws. A replacement, Trump said over and over again, would have to be immediate to avoid a coverage gap that would leave millions uninsured, but Republicans have yet to offer up a clear alternative. 

Trump also insisted during his bid that he would not to touch entitlements like Social Security and Medicare, breaking with much of his party who advocate reforming entitlements. 

We'll watch to see how Trump sticks to his promise to leave entitlements alone — particularly since his party has long supported reforms to the programs — and whether he's able to push through a new health care law at the same time as he repeals Obamacare that truly covers "everybody."

In His Own Words...

advertisement

Top stories

Sgt. Shawn Coolman / U.S. Marine Corps/AP
Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser Robert Harward Turns Down Offer to Become President Trump's National Security Adviser

Harward Turns Down Offer to Be National Security Adviser

BREAKING

Murder Victim Said Robert Durst Admitted Killing Wife, Witness Says

Murder Victim Said Robert Durst Admitted Killing Wife, Witness Says

Robert Durst
Huge Growth in Anti-Muslim Hate Groups During 2016: SPLC Report

Anti-Muslim Hate Groups Nearly Tripled During Election Year: Report

U.S. news
Florida Man Charged With Trying to Blow Up Target Stores to Tank Company's Stock

Florida Man Charged With Trying to Blow Up Target Stores

U.S. news
advertisement
Elaine Thompson / AP
Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple Washington Supreme Court Rules Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple

Florist Discriminated Against Gay Couple, Washington Supreme Court Rules

OUT News
FBI Arrests Man Who Allegedly Planned Dylann Roof-Style Attack

FBI Arrests Man for Planning Dylann Roof-Style Attack

U.S. news
'Into the Animal's World': BBC Series Shines Light on Climate Change

'Into the Animal's World': BBC Shines Light on Climate Change

TV
Undocumented Mother Seeks Sanctuary in Denver Church
Video

Undocumented Mother Seeks Sanctuary in Denver Church

Latino
Kim Jong Nam Death: A Brief History Of Poisoning Assassinations

Kim Jong Un Sibling's Slaying: Poison Assassins Have Struck Before

World
Two Pregnant Women Retested Positive for Zika After False Negatives in D.C.

Two Women Positive for Zika After False Negatives in D.C.

Zika Virus Outbreak
#DayWithoutImmigrants: One-Day Strike Closes Businesses Around Country

What Would We Do Without Them? Immigrants Asked to Stop Work for a Day

U.S. news
NASA Picks Winner of Space Poop Challenge

NASA Picks Winner of Space Poop Challenge

Mach / Innovation
OutFront: #StillBisexual Campaign Founder Fights for Bi-Visibility

#StillBisexual Campaign Founder Fights for Bi-Visibility

NBC Out & Proud