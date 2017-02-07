The Promise: Repeal and Replace Obamacare, Preserve Entitlements

“Repeal and replace with something terrific,” Trump said of the Affordable Care Act, telling crowds repeatedly that whatever insurance plan he came up with would be way better than the current program, which he trashed for rising premiums.

It’s a easy campaign promise, but an extraordinarily difficult thing to accomplish: Any health care system passed by Republicans would earn the party blame for any problems that arose from its inevitable flaws, just as Obamacare's flaws mired Democrats in political liabilities. A replacement, Trump said over and over again, would have to be immediate to avoid a coverage gap that would leave millions uninsured, but Republicans have yet to offer up a clear alternative.

Trump also insisted during his bid that he would not to touch entitlements like Social Security and Medicare, breaking with much of his party who advocate reforming entitlements.

We'll watch to see how Trump sticks to his promise to leave entitlements alone — particularly since his party has long supported reforms to the programs — and whether he's able to push through a new kind of health care law at the same time as he repeals Obamacare. Will it actually be better? Will it cover those with preexisting conditions, a popular element of the Affordable Care Act, as Trump has said it would?