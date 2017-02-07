Feedback

The Promise: Repeal and Replace Obamacare, Preserve Entitlements

“Repeal and replace with something terrific,” Trump said of the Affordable Care Act, telling crowds repeatedly that whatever insurance plan he came up with would be way better than the current program, which he trashed for rising premiums.

It’s a easy campaign promise, but an extraordinarily difficult thing to accomplish: Any health care system passed by Republicans would earn the party blame for any problems that arose from its inevitable flaws, just as Obamacare's flaws mired Democrats in political liabilities. A replacement, Trump said over and over again, would have to be immediate to avoid a coverage gap that would leave millions uninsured, but Republicans have yet to offer up a clear alternative. 

Trump also insisted during his bid that he would not to touch entitlements like Social Security and Medicare, breaking with much of his party who advocate reforming entitlements. 

We'll watch to see how Trump sticks to his promise to leave entitlements alone — particularly since his party has long supported reforms to the programs — and whether he's able to push through a new kind of health care law at the same time as he repeals Obamacare. Will it actually be better? Will it cover those with preexisting conditions, a popular element of the Affordable Care Act, as Trump has said it would?

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Reform health care law, preserve entitlements

The Promise: Repeal and Replace Obamacare, Preserve Entitlements

“Repeal and replace with something terrific,” Trump said of the Affordable Care Act, telling crowds repeatedly that whatever insurance plan he came up with would be way better than the current program, which he trashed for rising premiums.

It’s a easy campaign promise, but an extraordinarily difficult thing to accomplish: Any health care system passed by Republicans would earn the party blame for any problems that arose from its inevitable flaws, just as Obamacare's flaws mired Democrats in political liabilities. A replacement, Trump said over and over again, would have to be immediate to avoid a coverage gap that would leave millions uninsured, but Republicans have yet to offer up a clear alternative. 

Trump also insisted during his bid that he would not to touch entitlements like Social Security and Medicare, breaking with much of his party who advocate reforming entitlements. 

We'll watch to see how Trump sticks to his promise to leave entitlements alone — particularly since his party has long supported reforms to the programs — and whether he's able to push through a new kind of health care law at the same time as he repeals Obamacare. Will it actually be better? Will it cover those with preexisting conditions, a popular element of the Affordable Care Act, as Trump has said it would?

In His Own Words...

advertisement

Top stories

Yuri Gripas / Reuters, file
Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Vote: Pence's History-Making Tie Breaker Confirms Controversial Education Secretary

DeVos Confirmed as Education Secretary After Pence Votes

Congress

Devin McCourty Becomes Second Patriots Player to Decline White House Visit

Another Patriots Player to Boycott White House Visit

U.S. news
What Lies Ahead for Earth's Shifting Continents Just Might Surprise You

What Lies Ahead for Earth's Shifting Continents?

Mach / Environment
Rosie O'Donnell: 'Of Course I Would' Play Bannon on 'SNL'

Trump Foe Rosie O'Donnell Says She'd Take On 'SNL' Role

OUT Pop Culture
advertisement
Twin Falls County Jail / via KXAN
Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage Idaho Judge Suspends Child Rapist's Sentence, Orders No Sex Before Marriage

Idaho Judge Orders No Sex Before Marriage for Rapist

U.S. news
Woman Charged After Apparent Suicide Attempt Led To Drowning of Police Officer

Woman Charged After Suicide Attempt Led to Cop's Drowning

U.S. news
Obama Kite Surfs With Richard Branson in Virgin Islands Holiday
Photo

Obama Hits the Waves With Richard Branson (and Has a Blast)

U.S. news
Super Bowl's Viral Audi Ad Highlights Wage Gap Issue as NFL Cheerleaders Sue League

Viral Super Bowl Ad Highlights Wage Gap as Cheerleaders Sue NFL

U.S. news
Man Gets 30 Years for Fire at Florida Mosque Linked to Nightclub Killer

Suspect Gets 30 Year Sentence for Florida Mosque Fire

Orlando Nightclub Massacre
Irwin Corey, the King of Comedic Confusion, Dies at 102

Irwin Corey, 'World's Foremost Authority,' Has Died

Pop Culture News
At Least 13,000 Hanged in Mass Executions at Syrian Prison: Amnesty International

At Least 13,000 Hanged in Mass Executions at Syrian Prison: Report

World
Trump's Support Among Those in Uniform Matters — Here's Why

Here's Why Trump's Support Among Those in Uniform Matters

Donald Trump
Experts: Trump Undermines Judiciary With Twitter Attack on Judge Robart

Trump Undermines Judiciary With Attacks on Judge: Experts

U.S. news