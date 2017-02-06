The Promise: Unite a Divided Nation by Being 'President for All Americans'

After spending years promoting the false, racially-charged conspiracy that President Barack Obama was born in Africa, Donald Trump kicked off what would prove to be a divisive presidential campaign by calling some Mexican immigrants “rapists” and charging them with “bringing crime” to America.

He would go on to accuse the federal judge presiding over a fraud case involving Trump University of having a conflict of interest in the case due to the judge’s “Mexican heritage,” propose banning Muslims from traveling to the United States, regularly retweet white nationalists on Twitter, and attack the Gold Star parents of a fallen Muslim-American soldier who spoke out against Trump’s policies and rhetoric. He threatened to sue the number of women who came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct after a 2005 audiotape leaked that featured Trump bragging about touching and kissing women without their consent. He surrounded himself with advisers like Breitbart.com's Steve Bannon and retired Gen. Michael Flynn who have been accused of harboring anti-semitic, white nationalist and Islamophobic views.

As president-elect, however, Trump promised to unite America, something that will be a high bar for the most unpopular president in modern polling history. He will need to unite millions of his own die-hard supporters with the millions who feel insulted and targeted by his policies and rhetoric.

"Now it's time for America to bind the wounds of division," Trump said in his victory speech on election night. "To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people. It's time. I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans, and this is so important to me."