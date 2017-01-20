On the sidelines of the Capitol building, people sent messages to President Donald Trump and here’s what they had to say.
Protesters Being Taken Into Custody
The nation's capital is bracing for more trouble Friday evening after Donald Trump's inauguration day was marred by noisy demonstrations, shoving matches and sporadic clashes with cops that resulted in nearly 100 arrests.
Trump Thanks Hillary Clinton at Luncheon
President Trump led a standing ovation for his former rival during the inaugural luncheon on Friday.
“I was very honored, very, very honored when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton was coming today and I think it’s appropriate to say,” said Trump.” And I’d like you to stand.” up.”
Trump did not mention Hillary Clinton in his inaugural address but instead recognized her in the room full of lawmakers and dignitaries.
“And honestly there is nothing more I can say because I have a lot of respect for those two people. So thank you for being here,” Trump added.
Inaugural Parade Route Appears Empty in Some Areas
Stretches of the inauguration parade route appeared empty shortly before the event was scheduled to begin. Officials told NBC News the crowd did seem thinner than in years past.
With fewer people waiting along the route, security looked more prevalent in the areas where the approximately 90-minute parade was supposed to take place.
However, tickets to the parade were not available for purchase and attendees told NBC News the tickets were given to primarily donors, service members and residents of congressional districts that had tickets to distribute.
As violent protests broke out just blocks from the Capitol building, other demonstrators held signs along the northern parade route, some of which read "No Nazis in Washington," and "Putin's Puppet is Nyet My President." Some of the protesters began to gather in the morning where the celebration would later take place. Dozens were arrested.
In the areas around Trump Hotel on 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, the most crowded blocks had approximately three to four rows of bystanders. Some employees of the hotel stood outside with a banner saying "thank you" ahead of the parade.
At Freedom Plaza, people were still filing into bleachers around 2:30 p.m., but empty spaces were still visible.
The south side of Pennsylvania Avenue, near the National Archives, had a much fuller crowd awaiting President Trump's inaugural parade.
Officials said the bleachers would continue to fill up as buses arrived from the Mall, but they acknowledged in years prior the route would have already been filled.
Donald Trump Continues to Use Old Twitter Handle
President Donald Trump launched a tweetstorm pledging to transfer the power of Washington to the people and reiterating a number of his campaign promises to shortly after being sworn in on Friday.
"What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people," Trump tweeted, adding in another tweet: "January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."
The tweets — 10 of them in all — were sent from the President's personal Twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump. The White-House-certified presidential Twitter account, @POTUS, was transferred to the Trump team, along with other administration accounts, including @VP and @FLOTUS.
Transition officials previously told NBC News that Trump planned to maintain his personal Twitter account and other social media after being sworn into office, but how exactly his Twitter use will change — if it will change at all — remains unclear.
Side-by-Side Images Show 2009 Inauguration Compared to 2017
Side-by-side images show the crowd size of the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama (on the left) and the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump (on the right).
Trump Speech Clocked In at 1,433 Words
President Donald Trump's inauguration address clocked in at 1,433 words, shorter than both of President Obama's speeches, but longer than President Jimmy Carter's.
Financial Markets Dip During Donald Trump Inaugural Address
Financial Markets shed gains made early in the day just as newly sworn-in President Donald Trump began his inaugural address.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed roughly 52 points at about 12:03 p.m., about a minute after Trump began delivering his first speech as president.
The S&P 500 dropped roughly 6 points, and the Nasdaq composite trimmed about 13 points of the day's gains.
The three indices continued to trade above their open, and rose slightly before dropping again.
A little less than 40 minutes after Trump delivered his speech, the Nasdaq had dropped about 30 points from the day's high, while the S&P 500 dipped another 4 points.