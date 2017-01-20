Protesters Being Taken Into Custody

Stretches of the inauguration parade route appeared empty shortly before the event was scheduled to begin. Officials told NBC News the crowd did seem thinner than in years past.

With fewer people waiting along the route, security looked more prevalent in the areas where the approximately 90-minute parade was supposed to take place.

However, tickets to the parade were not available for purchase and attendees told NBC News the tickets were given to primarily donors, service members and residents of congressional districts that had tickets to distribute.

As violent protests broke out just blocks from the Capitol building, other demonstrators held signs along the northern parade route, some of which read "No Nazis in Washington," and "Putin's Puppet is Nyet My President." Some of the protesters began to gather in the morning where the celebration would later take place. Dozens were arrested.

In the areas around Trump Hotel on 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, the most crowded blocks had approximately three to four rows of bystanders. Some employees of the hotel stood outside with a banner saying "thank you" ahead of the parade.

At Freedom Plaza, people were still filing into bleachers around 2:30 p.m., but empty spaces were still visible.

The south side of Pennsylvania Avenue, near the National Archives, had a much fuller crowd awaiting President Trump's inaugural parade.

Officials said the bleachers would continue to fill up as buses arrived from the Mall, but they acknowledged in years prior the route would have already been filled.