#DearMrPresident Put America first. Move your family into The White House now. You took an oath - show your respect & commitment to us all!— J. L. Praver (@Steddyboys) January 20, 2017
On the sidelines of the Capitol building, people sent messages to President Donald Trump and here’s what they had to say.
#DearMrPresident I want to live in a country where my health coverage is just as good as a man's@NBCNews— Amie Schroeder (@thebeardedgrape) January 18, 2017
#DearMrPresident : green jobs now! Imagine how be-yooo-tiful Trump logo would be on solar panels. Invest before the rest! @nbcnews— olivia (@Koreandogwood) January 20, 2017
#DearMrPresident Please don't lead the way you campaigned. Listen more, argue less. Remember this is not show, it's real life. Care more!— Robin Davis (@DrRDDavis) January 20, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident Don't defund the NEA! The arts bring $700 billion to the economy & nearly 5 million jobs each year.— Linda K. Sienkiewicz (@LindaKSienkwicz) January 20, 2017
