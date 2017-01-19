'Put Your Damn Phone Down'

@NBCNews #DEARMRPRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/BDFhMhRVwe— Mick (@Mick07637145) January 17, 2017
@NBCNews #DEARMRPRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/BDFhMhRVwe
Got a message to share with President-elect Trump? Tweet your hopes & expectations to @NBCNews with #DearMrPresident https://t.co/1TW357E5QR pic.twitter.com/0NWe4EJrR5— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 18, 2017
Got a message to share with President-elect Trump? Tweet your hopes & expectations to @NBCNews with #DearMrPresident https://t.co/1TW357E5QR pic.twitter.com/0NWe4EJrR5
#DearMrPresident Thank you for your hard work and dedication for all the people of this United States of America.— Bob F. (@Frenchy15796) January 18, 2017
#DearMrPresident Thank you for your hard work and dedication for all the people of this United States of America.
#DearMrPresident: I teach my daughters to treat people with respect. They recognize you don't. Act like a role model. Act presidential.— Amy Canfield (@AmyCanfield1) January 18, 2017
#DearMrPresident: I teach my daughters to treat people with respect. They recognize you don't. Act like a role model. Act presidential.
#DearMrPresident I want to live in a country where my health coverage is just as good as a man's@NBCNews— Amie Schroeder (@madshinyworld) January 18, 2017
#DearMrPresident I want to live in a country where my health coverage is just as good as a man's@NBCNews
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident Your love of country and inspirational vision of America's future is refreshing. Here's to 8 years of Trump! #MAGA— Richard Hery (@richard_hery) January 18, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident Your love of country and inspirational vision of America's future is refreshing. Here's to 8 years of Trump! #MAGA