#DearMrPresident democrats want to occupy ur time n office with 1 baseless scandal after next. Please stop responding. Remain focused.— Banned (@bannedformayor) February 28, 2017
#DearMrPresident Your words have consequences. Your negative positions divide not unite this nation. Denounce hate. Press is not the enemy— Chloegirl (@BelcaminoNet) February 28, 2017
@NBCNews You've eroded my belief in our government, democracy, & the ability of politicians to do the right thing #DearMrPresident #ImSoSad— Gail W (@Gigigurl831) February 28, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident Thank God for you your the best Commander and Chief American has had since POTUS Reagan!!🚂🇺🇸🐘💪👊— Blessed 🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@hhnix1) February 28, 2017
#dearmrpresident, if u have nothing 2hide, release your tax returns. If u do, resign and save yourself and our country more embarrassment.— Heather Kinzie (@HeatherKinzie) February 28, 2017
#DearMrPresident Tell us the truth about your connections to Russian money-laundering and the Russian government.— Lynn Hall, Ph.D. (@doclynn) February 28, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident - please start communicating with dignity, civility, and respect - it would make a huge diff in your poll #s— Ann Etchison (@ann1622) February 28, 2017
#Dearmrpresident GREAT START!!— Woody Woodworth (@11woodywould11) February 28, 2017
@NBCNews #DearMrPresident You need to understand that the people need proof not words on what you plan to do. Help the Vets, A Disabled Vet!— Lisa Anderson (@lisaa9110) February 28, 2017
#DearMrPresident why won't you show us your #TaxReturns, divest from your businesses, and denounce racist attacks in your name? @NBCNews— BDub1971 (@Dubalicious1971) February 28, 2017
#DearMrPresident Our POTUS should speak out against hate crimes, expand access to voting, & stand up for trans kids. You get an F. @NBCNews— Liz Shulman (@zibilith) February 28, 2017
