Report: House Leader McCarthy Told Colleagues Putin 'Pays' Trump

Scoops for everyone!

The Washington Post is out with a report that a month before Trump secured the Republican nomination, a House leader joked with colleagues that Putin "pays" Trump.

“There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump,” House Majority Leader and California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy reportedly said in mid-June 2016, referring to the leading presidential candidate and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a Californian Republican known for defending Russia.

Some lawmakers present laughed, to which McCarthy said: “swear to God.” House Speaker Paul Ryan told lawmakers to keep the exchange between them.

“No leaks," he said. "This is how we know we’re a real family here.”

A Ryan spokesman initially told the Post the exchange "never happened." When told there was a recording, the spokesman Brendan Buck said it was "clearly an attempt at humor."

In a statement provided to NBC News, Buck said, "No one believed the majority leader was seriously asserting that Donald Trump or any of our members were being paid by the Russians. What’s more, the speaker and leadership team have repeatedly spoken out against Russia’s interference in our election, and the House continues to investigate that activity.”

"It's a bad attempt at a joke," McCarthy told NBC News Wednesday night.

The full Post story, with a Kiev dateline, is here.