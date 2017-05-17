Report: House Leader McCarthy Told Colleagues Putin 'Pays' Trump

Scoops for everyone!
The Washington Post is out with a report that a month before Trump secured the Republican nomination, a House leader joked with colleagues that Putin "pays" Trump.
“There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump,” House Majority Leader and California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy reportedly said in mid-June 2016, referring to the leading presidential candidate and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a Californian Republican known for defending Russia.
Some lawmakers present laughed, to which McCarthy said: “swear to God.” House Speaker Paul Ryan told lawmakers to keep the exchange between them.
“No leaks," he said. "This is how we know we’re a real family here.”
A Ryan spokesman initially told the Post the exchange "never happened." When told there was a recording, the spokesman Brendan Buck said it was "clearly an attempt at humor."
In a statement provided to NBC News, Buck said, "No one believed the majority leader was seriously asserting that Donald Trump or any of our members were being paid by the Russians. What’s more, the speaker and leadership team have repeatedly spoken out against Russia’s interference in our election, and the House continues to investigate that activity.”
"It's a bad attempt at a joke," McCarthy told NBC News Wednesday night.
The full Post story, with a Kiev dateline, is here.
If you were waiting for an infelicitous comment caught on a hot mic to make this latest Trump firestorm complete, worry not.
During the Coast Guard commencement ceremony Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security Sec. John F. Kelly joked that Trump should use the ceremonial saber he was holding on the media. The moment was first noticed by CNN producers, and confirmed by NBC News.
Needless to say, we'll be keeping our ceremonial shields close.
D.C. missed connections, Congressional oversight edition.
The House Oversight Committee is seeking an interview with James Comey next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., but it appears they lack the former FBI director's new phone number.
Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah tweeted noting the public hearing was scheduled, but that he was having trouble getting Comey on the phone.
The Senate extended an invite for Comey to testify earlier Wednesday. Popular guy.
There's been a fair amount of elected officials talking impeachment today — Democratic Rep. Al Green called for the president's impeachment from the House floor, while Independent Sen. Angus King and centrist Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo both suggested it was possible in interviews — but it's the talk that comes from within Trump's own party and Congressional majority that matters.
Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash isn't exactly a Trump fan. He's a frequent critic of the president, prompting White House aide Dan Scavino to urge the "Trump Train" to vote him out of office in 2018. But there's a big chasm between criticizing the president's healthcare bill and suggesting impeachment is on the table.
"I think it's pretty clear I have more confidence in Director Comey," he told reporters, according to the Hill.
Paging Jim Comey, paging Jim Comey — the Senate wants to talk.
Following an explosive report that the president pressured former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating a former aide, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence sent letters calling for former FBI director James Comey to testify.
They also penned a letter to Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe requesting that they preserve any materials prepared by the former Director regarding communications he had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to investigations into Russia’s efforts.
The Senate Judiciary Committee requested similar materials Wednesday from both the FBI and the White House "including any audio recordings," according to the a press release.
These requests join similar requests from the House Oversight Committee, who demanded that the FBI turn over all documents that it has about communications between the president and Comey on Tuesday night. House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah told NBC News that he'd subpoena it if necessary.
When in doubt, new grads, do what Donald Trump does: Blame the media.
"I want to take this opportunity to give you some advice," the president said at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony in Connecticut. "Over the course of your life, things are not always fair, things happen to you you don't deserve. You have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight — never ever give up."
It's the first time the president has spoken since explosive news broke that the president pressured the FBI to stop investigating a former aide. He went on to spin it as a tale of his own perseverance.
"Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media, no politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly, you can't let them get you down. You can't let them get in the way of your dreams," the president said. "I guess that's why we won."