Report: Puerto Rico's Drinking Water at Brink of Crisis

Some 70 percent of Puerto Rico is served by water that violates federal health standards, according to new research.

Donald Trump Wants to Rebuild America? Here Are 8 Places to Start

100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Infrastructure?

Status: Little action

The White House has not yet rolled out a plan to rebuild what Trump calls America’s “crumbling” infrastructure.

The president appointed a special assistant of infrastructure with D.J. Gribbin, who has a history brokering deals between private investors and governments seeking infrastructure investment, the very kind of deal Trump says is key to funding reform without growing the deficit. Congressional leaders and infrastructure experts say they’re unsure just how feasible such funding mechanisms are; domestically, the nation has seen both successes and failures arise from such partnerships.

Trump's only action to date on an infrastructure project is his approval of permits for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. With that, Trump made good on one campaign promise while reneging on another: The Keystone XL pipeline won’t have to use American steel in construction, despite a White House order mandating pipelines do so.

How Trump's Promise to Increase Infrastructure Spending Would Help One City

Trump Building Plan: How One Public-Private Deal Hit a Bumpy Road

Trump Building Plan: This Public-Private Deal Is a Green Jewel

Trump Breaks His 'Buy American' Promise on Keystone

Both Parties Say Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Needs Repair

The Promise: Invest In and Improve America's Infrastructure

President Donald Trump promised to spend big on American infrastructure, vowing a $1 trillion dollar investment —largely through tax cuts aimed at securing private financing — over ten years. These kind of investments are usually hugely popular with Democrats who support using federal funds for these projects, while Republicans shy from the spending. 

We'll watch to see if the parties can compromise on meaningful infrastructure reform, or whether tax cuts result in symbolic infrastructure investments from private businesses. 

