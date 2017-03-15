Report: Trump Behaves Like European Rightists Backed By Russia

A New York pedophile who served nine years in prison for preying on underage girls has been busted again for allegedly convincing a 14-year-old to send him sexually explicit videos, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.
David Ohnmacht, 36, who lives in a leafy suburb of Bedford, was prohibited from having a computer while on parole, but that ended in November. That's when, authorities say, he began communicating with a North Carolina girl through Instagram, posing as a 19-year-old and sending her sex toys to use in videos.
"David Ohnmacht allegedly convinced a 14-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit videos of herself and threatened to release it to her friends if she did not send more," said Joon Kim, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Now Ohnmacht faces a minimum of 35 years in prison and a maximum of 50 if convicted of the new charges, which include engaging in sex offense while a registered sex offender.
Ohnmacht pleaded guilty in 2003 to molesting six girls he met through a series of kid-friendly jobs, including party DJ, camp counselor and ice-cream truck driver.
When he was released in 2011 and moved back to his family's home, sparking outrage among neighbors, he insisted he was no longer a threat.
“I can’t drive. I’m restricted where I can go. I’m on a GPS ankle monitor. I have to report every time I move. I have a cellphone. I have to call my parole officer every time I move," Ohnmacht told WCBS-TV at the time. "They are watching me."
The FBI is asking that anyone who had contact with someone using the Internet handles Dannyw290 or little.kitty.love contact law enforcement.
A relative reached at Ohnmacht's home declined to comment.