Report: Trump Behaves Like European Rightists Backed By Russia

In a new report, the Center for American Progress says that President Trump is "following the same playbook" as European far-right leaders like France's Marine Le Pen who are backed by Russia, "adopting eerily similar language ... and pursuing the same policies that advance Russia's objectives."

"Trump or top Trump administration officials even met with four of these European far-right leaders during the presidential campaign or the transition," notes Ken Gude in the report, titled "Russia's Fifth Column."

The liberal think tank says that Russia uses tools that include disinformation, propaganda, "alleged illicit financing," and "covert influence operations" to help its proteges, and in return receives "a strikingly resistant level of support" from these leaders, "who all praise Putin."

Click here to read the full report.