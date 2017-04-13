Feedback

Republicans Pull Health Care Bill From House Floor

Image: Ryan holds news conference after Republicans pulled American Health Care Act bill before vote on Capitol Hill in Washington
Jonathan Ernst

The move comes after Republican leaders were unable to find enough support to pass the bill.

In His Own Words...

The Promise: Repeal and Replace Obamacare, Cover Everyone, Preserve Entitlements

“Repeal and replace with something terrific,” Trump said of the Affordable Care Act, telling crowds repeatedly that whatever insurance plan he came up with would be way better than the current program, which he trashed for rising premiums.

Additionally, he promised in an interview with the Washington Post that “we’re going to have insurance for everybody,” and also vowed to tackle drug costs by dealing with pharmaceutical companies. 

Trump's pledge to dismantle the ACA, at least, made for a rallying cry that even mainstream Republicans could wholeheartedly get behind, but the GOP has struggled to move forward. Any health care system passed by Republicans would earn the party blame for any problems that arose from its inevitable flaws. A replacement, Trump said over and over again, would have to be immediate to avoid a coverage gap that would leave millions uninsured, but Republicans have yet to offer up a clear alternative. 

Trump also insisted during his bid that he would not to touch entitlements like Social Security and Medicare, breaking with much of his party who advocate reforming entitlements. 

We'll watch to see how Trump sticks to his promise to leave entitlements alone — particularly since his party has long supported reforms to the programs — and whether he's able to push through a new health care law at the same time as he repeals Obamacare that truly covers "everybody."

U.S. May Launch Strike If North Korea Reaches For Nuclear Trigger

Family Reeling After 13-Year-Old Kills Self on Instagram Live

Oprah Honors Henrietta Lacks, the Woman Who Changed Modern Medicine

Little-Known Pillar of Medical Research Moved Oprah to Act

Thomas Demetrio: Who Is the Lawyer Taking on United Airlines?

Thomas Demetrio: Who Is the Lawyer Taking on United Airlines?

Scorpion Stings Man on United Flight to Calgary

North Carolina Politician Under Fire for Comparing Abraham Lincoln to Hitler

North Carolina Pol Under Fire for Comparing Lincoln to Hitler

7 Pep Talks to Blast Through Creative Blocks

7 Work Pep Talks to Get You Through the Week

Boy, 8, Takes Dad's Van to McDonald's After Learning to Drive from YouTube Videos

Boy, 8, Takes Dad's Van to McDonald's

Saturn's Moon Enceladus Shows More Signs It Could Support Alien Life

Saturn's Moon Enceladus Shows More Signs It Could Support Alien Life

Sikh Americans Launch Ad Campaign That Looks to Push Back on Hate

With Hate Crimes Up, Sikhs Take to Air Waves to Push Back

VA Hospital in Washington D.C. Is Dirty, Disorganized, Inspector Finds

'Serious and Troubling' Problems Found at VA Hospital

Wisconsin Manhunt: Suspect's Letter to Trump Warned of System of Greed

Allegedly Armed Man Who Wrote to Trump Warned of System of Greed

Mount Everest: Nepali Man, 85, Aims to Become Oldest Person to Climb Peak

'I Have No Problems That Could Stop Me': Man, 85, Prepares to Climb Everest

