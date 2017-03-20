Royal Jordanian Tells Passengers U.S. Is Barring Electronic Devices From Its Flights

Royal Jordanian Airlines told passengers on flights to and from the U.S. Monday that because of a directive from the U.S. government, no laptops and other electronic devices could be brought into the cabin of a plane.

In messages posted on both Twitter and Facebook and now deleted, the international carrier said cellphones and electronic devices needed for medical reasons could be carried on-board,but everything else had to be stowed in checked baggage "following instructions from the concerned U.S. departments."

The directive takes effect Tuesday, and applies to flights to and from New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal.

According to a Royal Jordanian spokesperson, so far there is no time frame and the airline has no information about any directives that may have been issued to other carriers. Royal Jordanian will provide an update with more details on Tuesday.