Spoiler alert, they were not fans.
Contra McMaster, Some U.S. Intel Officials Don't Believe Sharing Was 'Appropriate'
Two U.S. intelligence officials tell NBC News that many people inside the U.S. intelligence community dispute National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster’s characterization that President Donald Trump’s sharing of sensitive terrorism intelligence with the Russian foreign minister was “appropriate.”
The reason White House counter terrorism adviser Tom Bossert alerted the CIA and the NSA shortly after the meeting, these officials said, is that Trump shared intelligence about the laptop bomb threat derived from a partner country.
McMaster confirmed that Trump also disclosed the city in ISIS-held Syria from which that intelligence emanated.
McMaster said in a briefing early Tuesday afternoon, “It was nothing that you would not know from open source reporting.”
But U.S. intelligence officials are concerned that the disclosure could compromise the source of the information, will lead the partner to stop sharing and will make other countries reluctant to share intelligence with the United States.
- MSNBC Politics Managing Editor Dafna Linzer and National Security Reporter Ken Dilanian
Sen. John Cornyn Doesn't Want to Lead the FBI, After All
That didn't last long.
After interviewing to lead the FBI — and the nation's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia — on Saturday, Sen. John Cornyn pulled his name from consideration Tuesday. He drops out amid a flurry of explosive reports that the president gave highly classified intelligence to Russian diplomats.
"Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director. I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate," he said in a statement.
After Visiting With Turkey's Erdogan, Trump Calls Russia Meeting 'Successful'
Amid reports that he compromised America's national security by revealing classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, President Donald Trump boasted that the meeting in question was a success.
"We had a very, very successful meeting with the Russian minister," the president said after joint remarks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. "We’re going to have a lot of great success over the next years, and we want to get as many people to help fight terrorism as possible."
Back When Things Were Normal, There Was a Process for Sharing Info With Russia
Normally, when the U.S. government wants to share intelligence with Russia, there is an elaborate vetting process, current and former officials say. Sometimes the reports are marked “REL Russia,” for “releasable Russia.”
“There is a process for sharing releasable intelligence with the Russians,” Eric Pelofsky, a former National Security Council senior director, told NBC News. “For the president, it could take a few hours — and it would be sanitized in a way that would be respectful of the risk. And, likely as part of that process, our intelligence community would engage our intelligence partner so that we would not jeopardize the continuing flow of intelligence from them.”
-National Security Reporter Ken Dilanian
McMaster: 'The President Wasn't Even Aware of Where This Information Came From'
McMaster said the president "wasn't briefed on the source of the information," suggesting the president wasn't properly briefed on what he shared.
McMaster Spins Again: Trump Sharing Intelligence Was 'Wholly Appropriate'
National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster continued to dispute that the president damaged American national security by disclosing intelligence to Russian diplomats, but didn't deny that the disclosure occurred as he had seemed to do on Tuesday.
"I stand by my statement that I made yesterday," McMaster said. "What I'm saying is that the premise of that article is false, that the president had any kind of conversation that was inappropriate or that there was a lapse national security at all."
The White House aide sought to spin the leak to the Washington Post as the real problem, but left more questions unanswered than not. Asked why a White House aide Thomas P. Bossert reached out to the directors of American intelligence agencies about the meeting, he suggested it was "out of an abundance of caution." Asked how the president decided to disclose the information, McMaster declined to say exactly how the president came to that decision.
‘Crisis of Credibility’: Schumer Comes Out Swinging
Tell us what you really think, Chuck Schumer.
In a seven-minute speech on the Senate floor, the Senate Minority Leader demanded the release of transcripts of Trump's meeting with the Russian foreign minister.
A few choice quotes.
- “If this report is in indeed true, it would mean that the president may have badly damaged our national security, nothing less, and in several ways."
- “If the reporting is accurate, in one fell swoop, the president could have unsettled our allies, emboldened our adversaries, endangered our military and intelligence officers world over and exposed our nation to greater risk.”
- “Following so closely after Mr. Comey's firing which was rationalized to the press and the American public in several different ways over the course of a week, this administration now faces a crisis of credibility.”
- “The truth, as it were, sits atop shifting sands in this administration.”