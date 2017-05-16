Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republicans who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is out with a statement Tuesday on the Washington Post report, calling the alleged disclosure of classified info to Russian officials by President Donald Trump "very troubling."

Here's her full statement.

"The disclosure of highly classified information has the potential to jeopardize sources and to discourage our allies from sharing future information vital to our security. There are conflicting reports about whether or not President Trump disclosed sensitive information to the Russians. Although the President has the legal authority to disclose classified information, it would be very troubling if he did share such sensitive reporting with the Russians. The Senate Intelligence Committee should be briefed on this important issue immediately."