The Senate Health Care Bill Would Break Just About All of Trump's Promises

President Donald Trump said his health care would be better and cheaper than Obamacare.

But that's not how things are turning out.

Based on the president's previous statements, people would enjoy lower premiums and deductibles. A replacement would cover everybody, including those with pre-existing conditions. There would be no cuts to Medicaid.

Now, as Senate Republicans finalize their legislation while Trump advocates for its speedy passage, the question is: Does the bill keep the president’s promises?

Here's how Trump's vows on the campaign trail and after taking office stack up against the findings from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office report.