Feedback

Senate Ignores Trump's FAA Privatization Push

After the White House’s Infrastructure Week, which featured speeches and non-binding letters but no more details on Trump's infrastructure policy, the president had just one concrete plan on the table: Privatizing the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a ceremony at the White House, Trump announced that he would push for turning the FAA into a nonprofit private corporation

"It's about time," Trump said on Monday before signing a letter outlining the plan, adding that the change would herald an "air travel revolution."

The Senate, however, passed on Trump's plan — at least for now. It approved legislation last Thursday that would keep the FAA as a federal agency, while demanding greater accountability and adding new protections and funding.

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Infrastructure

Senate Ignores Trump's FAA Privatization Push

After the White House’s Infrastructure Week, which featured speeches and non-binding letters but no more details on Trump's infrastructure policy, the president had just one concrete plan on the table: Privatizing the Federal Aviation Administration.

In a ceremony at the White House, Trump announced that he would push for turning the FAA into a nonprofit private corporation

"It's about time," Trump said on Monday before signing a letter outlining the plan, adding that the change would herald an "air travel revolution."

The Senate, however, passed on Trump's plan — at least for now. It approved legislation last Thursday that would keep the FAA as a federal agency, while demanding greater accountability and adding new protections and funding.

During 'Infrastructure Week,' Trump Administration Teases Plan, Again

Two weeks after President Donald Trump said his infrastructure plan was coming in two to three weeks, his secretary of transportation, Elaine Chao, issued the same tease: Stay tuned for a few more weeks. 

Speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce-sponsored “Infrastructure Week” event, Chao said the plan would call for $200 billion in taxpayer funds to spur outside dollars through private-public partnerships.

"These funds will be used to leverage $1 trillion in infrastructure investment over 10 years," Chao said according to the Associated Press, noting that the tax dollars would be offset by unspecified savings to keep from adding to the national debt.

While infrastructure is hardly the sexiest topic, there was considerable buzz around the event, with Twitter users jumping on the trending hashtag suggesting projects ripe for infrastructure investment, including a slew of tweets advocating building a wall on the southern border.

The $200 billion is the same number the White House budget director earmarked for infrastructure investment last month.

“We’re certainly going to spend some money,” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said then.

Donald Trump Wants to Rebuild America? Here Are 8 Places to Start

Report: Puerto Rico's Drinking Water at Brink of Crisis

100 Days In: How's Trump Doing on Infrastructure?

Status: Little action

The White House has not yet rolled out a plan to rebuild what Trump calls America’s “crumbling” infrastructure.

The president appointed a special assistant of infrastructure with D.J. Gribbin, who has a history brokering deals between private investors and governments seeking infrastructure investment, the very kind of deal Trump says is key to funding reform without growing the deficit. Congressional leaders and infrastructure experts say they’re unsure just how feasible such funding mechanisms are; domestically, the nation has seen both successes and failures arise from such partnerships.

Trump's only action to date on an infrastructure project is his approval of permits for the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. With that, Trump made good on one campaign promise while reneging on another: The Keystone XL pipeline won’t have to use American steel in construction, despite a White House order mandating pipelines do so.

How Trump's Promise to Increase Infrastructure Spending Would Help One City

Trump Building Plan: How One Public-Private Deal Hit a Bumpy Road

Trump Building Plan: This Public-Private Deal Is a Green Jewel

Trump Breaks His 'Buy American' Promise on Keystone

Both Parties Say Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Needs Repair

advertisement

Top stories

William Campbell / Corbis via Getty Images
Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids

'It's Everywhere Again': Meth Surges in U.S.

U.S. news
Michael Reynolds / EPA
President Trump Tweets Wrestling Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN'

Trump Tweets WWE Video of Himself Attacking 'CNN'

Donald Trump
For Colorado Mom, Battle Over Medicaid Spending Is Deeply Personal

Medicaid Fight Is Deeply Personal For This Colorado Mom

Congress
ISIS Militants Live Among Liberated Civilians in Mosul, Say Residents

'We Know Them Very Well': ISIS Living Among Civilians in Liberated Mosul

World
Health Chief on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

Health Secretary on Trump Tweets: He Can 'Do More Than One Thing at a Time'

EXCLUSIVE
advertisement
West Goshen Police Department and Family Photo
Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Pennsylvania Teen Bianca Roberson

Driver Charged in Road Rage Killing of Penn. Teen

NBC Philadelphia
Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Nightly News
Fire Destroys Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon
Photo

Fire Destroys Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon

World
Backpage Critics Find Surprise Ammunition in Philippines Raid

Inside the Philippines Raid That Turned Up Sex-Trade Data

EXCLUSIVE
The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters
Video

The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters

Nightly News
Health Care in Rural Communities Uncertain as Medicaid Cuts Loom

In Rural America, Medicaid Cuts Threaten to Upend Lives

Politics News
Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

NBC OUT
Qatar Crisis: Deadline to Meet Arab Neighbors' Demands Looms

Deadline to Resolve Qatar Crisis Looms Over Gulf

World
NASA Revives Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors on Mars

NASA Revives Plan to Put Nuclear Reactors on Mars

Space