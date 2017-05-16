Senators Sound Off (Or Dodge) On Trump Intel Story

Senators are under siege today, and no, it's not the midterms.

With an army of reporters traipsing the Senate floors, Republicans and Democrats alike are all being asked: What do you think of Trump's intel disclosure?

"Loose lips sink ships," declared Delaware Democrat Sen. Tom Carper outside a Senate Finance Committee meeting, while Michigan Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow was more blunt in her declaration that "the president is dangerous."

Republicans bobbed and weaved.

Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio said he'd reached out to the White House for answers.

"If it's accurate, it's concerning," South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune said carefully.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott ducked when asked if he had any comment: "None."