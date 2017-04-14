Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
MACH
Tech
Science
BETTER
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
Zika Virus Outbreak
ISIS Terror
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
Your Business
Inspiring America
NBCBLK28
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
Stem Cell Therapy Gets Angels Pitcher Back on the Field
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Top stories
Jung Yeon-Je / AFP - Getty Images
Meet the Americans on the Front Line If North Korea Goes to War
U.S. news
KCNA KCNA / Reuters file
Panetta: Trump Is Risking Nuclear War With North Korea
Politics News
Panetta: Trump Is Risking Nuclear War With North Korea
Politics News
DeVos' Civil Rights Pick Once Claimed Anti-White Bias: Report
U.S. news
White House Won't Release Visitor Logs
White House
Driver Punched in Face by Officer Had Earlier 'Encounter' With Fired Cop
EXCLUSIVE
Homeland Sec. Kelly: N. Korea Cyber Attack Could Threaten U.S.
Politics News
advertisement
Brad Barket / WireImage
Joe Biden Condemns LGBTQ Crisis in Chechnya
NBC OUT
Facebook Shuts Down 30,000 Fake Accounts Ahead of French Elections
World
Taser Sparks Panic, Stampede at NYC's Penn Station
NBC New York
Man Dragged Off United Flight Stands to Gain. But How Much?
U.S. news
Syrian 7-Year-Old Bana al-Abad to Publish Memoir
World
Syrian 7-Year-Old Bana al-Abad to Publish Memoir
World
San Francisco Seeks Ban on Trump 'Sanctuary Cities' Order
U.S. news
Family Reeling After 13-Year-Old Kills Self on Instagram Live
U.S. news
Four Students Injured in University of Idaho Explosion
U.S. news
Rare Photo of Ella Fitzgerald Reveals a Brief Moment of Discord
NBCBLK